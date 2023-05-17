The Schuyler Community Schools Foundation recently hosted the 10th annual Distinguished Alumni Award Celebration. Two alumni who have made significant contributions to their communities, their state and the nation, Alissa M. Clough, MD FHM and Rony E. Ortega, Ed. D, their families and friends were honored at a dinner prior to the SCHS graduation ceremony. The Distinguished Alumni Award is not only a tribute to the individuals, but their stories can also serve as an inspiration for the community’s youth to strive for high achievement. The public may view the permanent display of Distinguished Alumni plaques with biographies and photos in the Schuyler Central High School East Commons Area.

Alissa M.Clough, class of 1994, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Wayne State College in Nebraska, and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha. She completed a combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After returning to Nebraska she joined Inpatient Physician Associates in Lincoln, the state's largest hospitalist group. Dr. Clough served as clinical director for two years and then was elected president of the group. She is also a member of Bryan Health Hospital's Medical Executive Committee and Professional Practice Evaluation Committee. In addition to her roles at IPA and Bryan Health, Dr. Clough serves as medical director and is on the Board of Directors for Clinic with a Heart. She volunteers her time in medical clinics to help underinsured and uninsured individuals who cannot access health care. She serves on the Bryan Hospital Leadership Team as secretary/treasurer.

Dr. Clough is a liaison for hospital medicine in communities throughout Nebraska and in neighboring states. She led Bryan Health Hospital's efforts to educate other health professionals, state and national officials and the public throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic. Her professional affiliations include American College of Physicians, Nebraska Medical Association, Fellow of Society of Hospital Medicine and Lancaster County Medical Society. In the Lincoln community Dr. Clough is a member of P.E.O. and volunteers at her church and in her sons' school. Dr. Clough and her husband, Aaron Clough, are the parents of two sons. Dr. Clough is the daughter of Robert and Annette Vodehnal.

Rony E. Ortega, class of 1997, has built his career as an educator. He has served in various roles as a teacher, a school counselor, an assistant principal, a principal, an adjunct professor and a superintendent of schools. In 1995 his parents and siblings moved to Schuyler, Nebraska from Los Angeles, California. His parents believed Schuyler was a town of opportunity for their family. Dr. Ortega tells the story of how one person changed his life in high school. The individual challenged him to study, to improve his grades and to have a dream after high school. Dr. Ortega earned an associate degree in 1999 from Central Community College. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Dr. Ortega earned a Bachelor's Degree in Secondary Education and a Master's Degree in School Counseling and Educational Administration and Supervision. He later earned Doctor of Education in Administration and Supervision from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Dr. Ortega's notable accomplishments include leading a 5-8 middle school to the top 10% of all schools in the State of Nebraska.

He also led the turnaround of a large urban high school while increasing college and career access to all students. As an Omaha Public Schools central office executive he implemented a nationally-known program to improve district graduation rates. Dr. Ortega has had his work recognized through many awards: the Outstanding Alumnus Award from Central Community College, the Latino Center of the Midlands Family and Community Award and the Nebraska School Counseling Association Administrator of the Year. Dr. Ortega and his wife, Cara Ortega, have three daughters and a son. Dr. Ortega is the son of Carlos and Isabel Vasquez.