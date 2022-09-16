Club Notes - BD Alumni

BD Alumni Association

The Becton Dickinson Alumni Association held a meeting on Sept. 13, 2022 at the Columbus Senior Center with 14 members present. The meeting was called to order by President Arlys Wehrer. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited followed by singing of “America.” There were no birthdays in either August or September. There was one anniversary in August and none in September.

The minutes of the last meeting were read by Dave Rinehart and were approved as read. The Treasurer’s Report was presented by Darlene Pickrel and approved as read. There are now 120 paid members.

Old business included: Sixteen people gathered and fully enjoyed the BD Retirees Meet to Eat event held last month, Aug. 25 at Dusters; and it was mentioned there will be no BD Columbus Company picnic held this year.

New business included: The annual BD Alumni Halloween soup and sandwich luncheon will be held at the V.F.W. Club in Columbus Tuesday, Oct. 11 staring at noon. Please wear a costume to the fun event if you desire. A flyer is included in the September Alumni newsletter with complete information.

Someone is needed to handle the duties of the BD Alumni Scrapbook. If interested please contact Arlys Wehrer at 402-564-5172.

The annual BD Alumni Christmas Dinner will be on Dec. 13. Karen Purchal announced Eat Out days will be Sept. 22 at Valentino’s at 5:30 p.m. and Oct. 27 at Husker Bar at 5 p.m. Motion by Don Pickrel and seconded by Mike Tworek to adjourn meeting. Motion carried, and the meeting closed with a prayer.

The next BDAA meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Columbus Senior Center, 3111 19th St.