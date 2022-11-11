Club Notes - Becton Dickinson Alumni Association

BD Alumni Association meeting

The Becton Dickinson Alumni Association met at the Columbus Senior Center Nov. 8, 2022, with 11 members and one guest present. The meeting was called to order by vice president Mike Tworek in the absence of the president. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited followed by singing of “America.” There was one birthday in October and none in November. There were no anniversaries in October and one in November. Happy Birthday was sung to the member.

The minutes of the last meeting were read by Dave Rinehart and approved as read. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Darlene Pickrel and approved as read. There are 121 paid members.

OLD BUSINESS: Someone is needed to handle the duties of the BD Alumni Scrapbook. If you are interested, please contact Arlys Wehrer. A good turnout and good food was enjoyed during Eat Out Day at Husker Bar Oct. 27. A good turnout was also reported at the annual BD Alumni Halloween soup and sandwich luncheon at the V.F.W. Club in Columbus Oct. 11. Several impressive Halloween costumes were on display.

NEW BUSINESS: The BDAA Annual Christmas Dinner is Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at noon at the VFW Club in Columbus. The cost of the meal is $13. An information sheet is included in the November BDAA Newsletter with all the details. An additional fee of $1 will be charged at the door to those members who have paid their $12 membership fee for 2022 in order to help cover the cost of this year’s meal. Please do not bring any food items but rather make a monetary donation which will go to a charity.

BD Alumni membership dues will be $15 beginning in Jan. 2023. The increase reflects the additional cost of the annual Christmas Dinner at the V.F.W. Club.

BD RETIREES MEET TO EAT: Because of Thanksgiving and Christmas, there will be no Eat Out Days in November or December.

NEW RETIREES: Joan Davis, Kathy Renken, Barb Cave, Melodee Hadaway.

A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Verla Stoakes, seconded by Rose Rinkol. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned with a prayer.

CARDS – Sympathy: Family of Marian Smith and condolences to Barb Benda on the death of her sister Pat Plant.

Next BDAA Meeting – 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Columbus Senior Center.