Club Notes - Columbus Women's Club

Columbus Women's Club

The Columbus Women's Club held their Fall Luncheon and meeting at Dusters on Sept. 12 at noon. Thirteen members and three guests were in attendance. Barbara Jean's presented a fall style show following lunch.

President Rita Douglass conducted the business meeting. Committee reports were given. The treasurer's report was given and approved. The Arts Council committee shared the Missoula Children's Theater was a success this summer. The Wichita Theater will soon be visiting Columbus, and approximately 3,000 students from around the area are expected to attend the performances. It was decided we will join the Chamber of Commerce for the ensuing year.