Club Notes - Rising City American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary
American Legion Auxiliary, John Saylor Unit 146, held the September meeting at the Rising City Community Hall. Eight members were present. President Janet Bemis opened the meeting. Secretary Cindy Sanley read the minutes.
The minutes were approved as read. Reports of both the checking and saving accounts were given. No bills were presented. Joyce Rathje reported that our tray favor assignment is for the month of March. The poppy order was discussed. Discussion followed on the various yearly contributions to organizations that serve veterans. On a voice vote, the list was approved for the current year at the same rate as last year’s contributions. Veterans Day was discussed.
The Shelby-Rising City School and Cornerstone Bank will be contacted for assistance with our program on Nov. 11. More plans will be made at the October meeting. A discussion was held on membership requirements and finding new members. The meeting adjourned.