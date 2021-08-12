The following Clover Kids exhibited and participated at the 2021 Colfax County Fair : Alexis Kracl, Anna Koehn, Aspen Shonka, Ava Bahns, Bailey Prinz, Baker Cinfel, Bennett Jones, Birkley Balzer, Blake Bell, Brantley Higby, Brantley Went, Braxton Sobota, Brayden Sobota, Brayton Dietrich, Brecken Went, Caitlyn Hastreiter, Cannon Malena, Cody Wendt, Colton Brabec, Coy Fehringer, Gunnar Sayers, Henry Koehn, Ian Sobota, Kathryn Hicks, Kazlee Bourek, Kendrik Svehla, Khloe Kabes, Kinlee Olson, Leah Hansen, Logan Sayers, Logan Sindelar, Luke Gall, Madeline Grovijohn, Madelyn Belina, Marrx Kabes, McCoy Ernst, Milena Pleskac, Sawyer Graham, Shaynie Burenheide, Skylar Baumert, Sophie Loseke, Taylor Czarnick, Taytum Larson, and Turner Czarnick.
Colfax County 4-H Clover Kids
