Personal Development & Leadership: Judging Contests: Weed and Grass ID – Intermediate: Justin Eisenmann, Blue; and Joshua Eisenmann, Purple ; Weed and Grass ID – Novice: Kara Eisenmann, Purple; Horticulture – Senior: Eliza Bailey, Blue; Horticulture – Intermediate: Hayden Bailey, Purple and Lindley Bailey, Red; Livestock Judging – Senior: Lane Belina, Blue; James Grotelueschen, Blue; MaKenna Lutjelusche, Blue; Jacob Eisenmann, Purple; Abigail Lutjelusche, Purple; Nile Jones, Red; Livestock Judging – Intermediate: Cole Bayer, Blue; Wyatt Eisenmann, Blue; Cash Fehringer, Blue; Luke Belina, Purple; Oliver Belina, Purple; Isabel Belina, Purple; Konner Bourek, Purple; Audrey Brabec, Purple; Luke Eisenmann, Purple; Reagan Graham, Purple; Garrett Graham, Purple; Callen Jedlicka, Purple; Daphne Jedlicka, Purple; Emily Lutjelusche, Purple; Carmen Malena, Purple; Jace Prinz, Purple; Cody Jedlicka, Red; Livestock Judging – Novice: Karlee Bourek, Blue; Dezaraiy Jones, Blue; Cruz Malena, Blue; Jordyn Balzer, Purple; Dillon Brabec, Purple; and Cooper Fehringer, Red; Insect ID - Intermediate: Justin Eisenmann, Blue; and Joshua Eisenmann, Purple; Insect ID – Novice: Kara Eisenmann, Purple; Tree ID – Intermediate: Joshua Eisenmann, Purple; and Justin Eisenmann, Red; Tree ID – Novice: Kara Eisenmann, Blue; Favorite Foods Revue – Senior: Eliza Bailey, Purple; and Emma Gall, Purple; Favorite Foods Revue – Junior: Lindley Bailey, Purple; and Hunter Gall, Purple.
Colfax County Contest Results
