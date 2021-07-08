Colfax County Fair Parade grand marshal named

Charles (Charlie) Ahrens has been a supporter of 4-H and the Colfax County Fair his entire life. Born into a hog producing family, Charles’ father and uncles showed purebred black Poland China hogs during the early days of the fair. Charlie joined Blue Banner 4-H Club in 1944 when he was 9, and a year later the Lion Tamers 4-H Club. He exhibited livestock at both the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-sar-ben while in 4-H. His final exhibition year was 1954, the year he went into the Army. He was an assistant leader of Blue Banner in 1954 and then became the leader from 1970 – 1980. Livestock judging was a particular interest for Charles, and he and Earl Wendt, his co-leader, set up practice judging contests each summer to prepare the members for the county livestock judging contest. During his leadership tenure, Blue Banner commemorated its 50th anniversary at the Leigh High School in 1979 with a celebration which included former members and leaders. In addition to leading Blue Banner, Charles also was a beef superintendent for 10 years and a hog superintendent for 10 years at the Colfax County Fair.