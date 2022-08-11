Colfax County Fair Results Aug. 11 - Dairy

Colfax County Fair Results - Dairy
Intermediate Dairy Showmanship
Champion: Tyce Larson
Reserve Champion: Carmen Malena
Novice Dairy Showmanship
Champion: Taytum Larson
Reserve Champion: Cruz Malena
Dairy Animal
Grand Champion: Tyce Larson
Reserve Champion: Cruz Malena
JR Dairy Heifer Calf
Grand Champion: Tyce Larson
Reserve Champion: Cruz Malena
