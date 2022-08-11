 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colfax County Fair Results Aug. 11 - Dairy

Intermediate Dairy Showmanship

Champion: Tyce Larson

Reserve Champion: Carmen Malena

Novice Dairy Showmanship

Champion: Taytum Larson

Reserve Champion: Cruz Malena

Dairy Animal

Grand Champion: Tyce Larson

Reserve Champion: Cruz Malena

JR Dairy Heifer Calf

Grand Champion: Tyce Larson

Reserve Champion: Cruz Malena

