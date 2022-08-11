Colfax County Fair Results Aug. 11 - Horse

Colfax County Fair Results - Horse
Horseman
Champion Senior Horseman: Jayda Kingston
Champion Junior Horseman: Claire Holoubak
Champion Novice Horseman: Shayla Gall
Reserve Senior Horseman: Rylee Balzer
Reserve Junior Horseman: Alessa Gall
Showman
Champion Senior Horse Showman: Jayda Kingston
Champion Junior Horse Showman: Hayley Podany
Champion Novice Horse Showman: Shayla Gall
Reserve Champion Senior Horse Showman: Rylee Balzer
Reserve Champion Junior Horse Showman: Claire Holoubek
Mary Brown Memorial Outstanding Horse Exhibitor: Claire Holoubek
Super Horse
4-H Super Horse Senior Division: Jayda Kingston
4-H Super Horse Junior Division: Claire Holoubek