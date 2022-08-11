 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colfax County Fair Results Aug. 11 - Horse

Colfax County Fair Results - Horse

Horseman

Champion Senior Horseman: Jayda Kingston

Champion Junior Horseman: Claire Holoubak

Champion Novice Horseman: Shayla Gall

Reserve Senior Horseman: Rylee Balzer

Reserve Junior Horseman: Alessa Gall

Showman

Champion Senior Horse Showman: Jayda Kingston

Champion Junior Horse Showman: Hayley Podany

Champion Novice Horse Showman: Shayla Gall

Reserve Champion Senior Horse Showman: Rylee Balzer

Reserve Champion Junior Horse Showman: Claire Holoubek

Mary Brown Memorial Outstanding Horse Exhibitor: Claire Holoubek

Super Horse

4-H Super Horse Senior Division: Jayda Kingston

4-H Super Horse Junior Division: Claire Holoubek

