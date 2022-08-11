Colfax County Fair Results Aug. 11 - Small Animals

Colfax County Fair Results - Small Animals
Poultry
Grand Champion Poultry: Kara Eisenmann
Reserve Champion Poultry: Josh Eisenmann
Senior Poultry Showman
Champion: Josh Eisenmann
Intermediate Poultry Showman
Champion: Justin Eisenmann
Reserve Champion: Tucker Czarnick
Cats
Grand Champion Cat: Zachary Elm
Reserve Champion Cat: Lexi Elm
Cat Showmanship
Champion: Trevor Czarnick
Reserve Champion: Tucker Czarnick
Rabbits
Grand Champion Rabbit: Levi Gall
Reserve Champion Rabbit: Brylin Messing
Senior Rabbit Showman
Champion: Emma Gall
Reserve Champion: Reagan Graham
Intermediate Rabbit Showman
Champion: Hunter Gall
Reserve Champion: Ella Higby
Novice Rabbit Showman
Champion: Cody Wendt
Katie Brown Memorial Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor: Brylin Messing
Small Pets
Grand Champion: Dezaraiy Jones
Reserve Champion: Bennett Jones
Small Pet Showman
Champion: Bennett Jones
Reserve Champion: Dezaraiy Jones