Colfax County Fair Results Aug. 11 - Small Animals

Poultry

Grand Champion Poultry: Kara Eisenmann

Reserve Champion Poultry: Josh Eisenmann 

Senior Poultry Showman

Champion: Josh Eisenmann

Intermediate Poultry Showman

Champion: Justin Eisenmann

Reserve Champion: Tucker Czarnick

Cats

Grand Champion Cat: Zachary Elm

Reserve Champion Cat: Lexi Elm

Cat Showmanship

Champion: Trevor Czarnick

Reserve Champion: Tucker Czarnick

Rabbits

Grand Champion Rabbit: Levi Gall

Reserve Champion Rabbit: Brylin Messing

Senior Rabbit Showman

Champion: Emma Gall

Reserve Champion: Reagan Graham 

Intermediate Rabbit Showman

Champion: Hunter Gall

Reserve Champion: Ella Higby

Novice Rabbit Showman

Champion: Cody Wendt

Katie Brown Memorial Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor: Brylin Messing

Small Pets

Grand Champion: Dezaraiy Jones

Reserve Champion: Bennett Jones

Small Pet Showman

Champion: Bennett Jones

Reserve Champion: Dezaraiy Jones

