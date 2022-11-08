Colfax County unofficial midterm election results

As all elections are, the 2022 Midterm Elections were busy on Nov. 8.

In Colfax County, voters were tasked with deciding whether to keep or replace current First Congressional District Representative Mike Flood with Patty Pansing Brooks and, in another big race, deciding whether Republican Nominee Jim Pillen, Democratic Nominee Carol Blood or Libertarian Nominee Scott Zimmerman would take Gov. Pete Ricketts' place.

On the local level, the position of Schuyler's mayor came down to Art Lindberg and incumbent Jon Knutson. City Council Ward 1 was also contested between incumbent Alden Kment and Dale Wolfe.

Clarkson's city council sought to fill two positions, and Howells and Rogers to fill positions on their village boards.

A special item was added to the ballot this election cycle, resolution 0123 from the Schuyler Community Schools board of education, to remove or retain Guadalupe Marino as a member of the board. Normally, this would require a special election but the petition was filed at a time that placed it on the midterm ballot.

As of 10:52 p.m. Nov. 8, unofficial election results for Colfax County are as follows:

Governor

Jim Pillen: 1889

Carol Blood: 444

Scott Zimmerman: 76

According to the Secretary of State's website, as of 10:52 p.m., Blood had 177,284 votes; Pillen had 264,957; and Zimmerman had 17,405.

Congressional District 1

Mike Flood: 81,310

Patty Pansing Brooks: 66,464

As of 10:52 p.m., state wide Flood had 81,310 votes and Pansing Brooks 66,464.

Schuyler - Mayor

Jon Knutson: 293

Art Lindberg: 476

Schuyler City Council Ward 1

Alden Kment: 56

Dale Wolfe: 122

Clarkson City Council at-large

Gary T. Ullery: 121

Adam Indra: 127

Monica Harney: 101

Schuyler Community Schools - Remove Guadalupe Marino

Yes: 659

No: 583

Schuyler Community Schools District 0123 (3): Richard Brabec 846, Brian Vavricek 978, Mynor A. Sandoval Urugutia 510, Virginia Semerad 597

Leigh Community School District 39 (4): Julie McMullin 103, Megan Folken 139, Nathan Higby 163, Ryan Hoffman 164, Debra A. Brabec 131, Miranda A. Bender-Svitak 35, Angela Czarnick 84

Howells Village Board (2): David E. Eurek 60, Lance J Cech 115, Keith Vering 70, Brian Mejstrik 154

Rogers Village Board (2): James R. Cummings 15, Janice Noyd 16, Jody Hespen 8

Central Community College District #5 (1): Linda M. Aerni 1,029, Wayne Nestor 578