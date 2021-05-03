Columbus baseball surrenders 10 runs in back-to-back losses

Columbus led Pius 2-0 after the top of the second inning in a road game on Friday, trailed 7-3 after four then cut it to 7-6 after 5 and 1/2. The Thunderbolts plated three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth but left the game-tying run on third in the seventh.

Bock tripled with two down in the seventh but was stranded on a ground out to first base.

Junior Tadan Bell was roughed up for the second time in three outings. He went four innings and allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs with five walks, five strikeouts and a hit batter.

Bell gave up six earned in a 7-0 loss at Elkhorn on April 20 then rebounded in the win over Bergan with 14 strikeouts and just one earned run.

Pius touched him up for a run in the second on two walks and a single, three more hits, two walks and three runs in the third and five hits and three more runs in the fourth. He walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth and was replaced by Caleb Van Dyke. Van Dyke pitched around that free pass and a two-out error but allowed a two-out, bases-loaded double in the sixth that added the final three Thunderbolt wins.

Trey Kobza went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Cody Zrust was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Kobza singled in the first run of the game in the second and tripled in two runs with two down in the sixth.