Columbus baseball surrenders 10 runs in back-to-back losses

Columbus High baseball gave up 10 runs in back-to-back games and saw those games added to the loss column in road defeats Thursday and Friday.
Following a three-game win streak that included a victory over No. 6 Bergan and a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Northeast, Columbus has now lost three straight following 10-6 losses at both Elkhorn South and Lincoln Pius X. Lincoln Southeast ended the streak in a 14-5 defeat on April 27.
Columbus led in both games but saw those leads evaporate in the bottom of the inning or the next inning in both contests. The Discoverers also committed three errors in both losses and suffered through pitching struggles.
Columbus scored three in the second inning against Elkhorn South on a Jarrett Bell triple with two on then a sac fly by Sam Kwapnioski. The Storm answered in the bottom of the third on a hit batter with the bases loaded, an RBI ground out and a steal of home.
Elkhorn South added seven more over the next three innings and led 10-3 before Columbus turned five walks and a single into three runs in the seventh.
The Storm took the lead for good in the fourth on a two-out single with two on. Three hits and two walks added three more runs in the fifth. The Storm piled on three more with a two-run home run and a sac fly in the sixth.
Trey Kobza took the loss after tossing four innings, seven hits, six runs, four earned and three strikeouts. Evan Bock was 2 for 3 at the plate while Tadan and Jarrett Bell each scored two runs.
Columbus led Pius 2-0 after the top of the second inning in a road game on Friday, trailed 7-3 after four then cut it to 7-6 after 5 and 1/2. The Thunderbolts plated three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth but left the game-tying run on third in the seventh.
Bock tripled with two down in the seventh but was stranded on a ground out to first base.
Junior Tadan Bell was roughed up for the second time in three outings. He went four innings and allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs with five walks, five strikeouts and a hit batter.
Bell gave up six earned in a 7-0 loss at Elkhorn on April 20 then rebounded in the win over Bergan with 14 strikeouts and just one earned run.
Pius touched him up for a run in the second on two walks and a single, three more hits, two walks and three runs in the third and five hits and three more runs in the fourth. He walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth and was replaced by Caleb Van Dyke. Van Dyke pitched around that free pass and a two-out error but allowed a two-out, bases-loaded double in the sixth that added the final three Thunderbolt wins.
Trey Kobza went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Cody Zrust was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Kobza singled in the first run of the game in the second and tripled in two runs with two down in the sixth.
Columbus closes the regular season with a doubleheader against Grand Island on Monday that starts at 5 p.m. then a game at Omaha North on Tuesday.
CHS enters the week No. 16 in the wildcard standings. Although those rankings may change over the next few days, the current standings would put Columbus in a district at No. 3 Millard West in a semifinal game against No. 8 Omaha Westside.
