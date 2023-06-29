The Columbus Nebraska Clean Way Club NA hosts meetings downstairs 12:15 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 4:30 p.m. Sundays and 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays, at Pioneer Plaza, 2402 13th St.
Columbus Clean Way Club
