Nurses at Columbus Community Hospital are happy in their jobs and feel supported, according to a recent honor the hospital received.

CCH was once again recognized as a Pathway to Excellence organization through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) in June 2023.

The ANCC is a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association that promotes excellence in nursing and health care. Its credentialing program, Pathway to Excellence, recognizes health care organizations that are committed to a culture of excellence and a positive practice environment. An organization can only be recognized by presenting evidence of continual growth.

According to the ANCC, “The progressive structure of a Pathway-designated organization can play a key role in the successful recruitment and retention of top-quality nursing staff through high job satisfaction.”

Health care organizations that receive Pathway designation have to prove they focus on policies that support nurses in the workplace. They do so through an online nurse survey and application process. CCH started its Pathway to Excellence reapplication process in 2019 after its first designation.

“When we have to find new stories every four years, it promotes our growth,” said Lisa Perrin, director of the acute care and intensive care unit at CCH. “You have to continue to grow to prove your organization deserves this honor every four years.”

Nurses are an instrumental part of the Pathway to Excellence application process, because they are the ones who validate that their organization meets the standards of a Pathway to Excellence organization. However, this recognition is a true representation of the hospital as a whole.

“We are honored to have been re-designated by Pathway to Excellence,” said Mike Hansen, president and CEO at the hospital. “This honor speaks to the high-quality working environment we provide, not only for our nurses, but also for all of our staff and physicians. Because of the environment created, we are able to retain our amazing nurses who provide our patients with some of the best care in the state of Nebraska.”

Through the application process, CCH proved that the nursing staff embodies: shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being and professional development.

“When the nurses are engaged and part of the decision-making in their health care, the patients benefit,” said Sue Deyke, emergency room and interpretation services director at the hospital. “We are one of three organizations in the state of Nebraska to do this, which says a lot about Columbus. We made the effort, set the foundation for our nurses to practice well, and are determined to provide the best care possible for our community.”