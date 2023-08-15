Columbus Days Pics Jared Barton Aug 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 13 King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella for 2023's Columbus Days, Rick Chochon and Jaci Tessendorf, ride in the Columbus Days parade on Aug. 13. Jared Barton The Columbus Jazz Orchestra plays their hearts out on Aug. 12 on the stage at Frankfort Square. Jared Barton The characters from the meet-and-greet event on Aug. 12 gather for a group photo at the end of the red carpet after spending the afternoon meeting Columbus residents. Jared Barton Ecko, a cover band from Omaha, plays the street dance on Aug. 11. The band played a variety of songs from the '70s to modern pop hits. Jared Barton Jax the dog shows off his police uniform during the pet show on Aug. 12 for the 'heroes and villains' catgeory. Jared Barton Turtle Race Grand Champion Quil Miller picks up his trophy on Aug. 13 after the final heat of the very serious competitive event. Jared Barton Kids and adults alike line up to take pictures with their favorite movie characters on Aug. 12 at the Columbus Days Character meet-and-greet event at Frankfort Square. Jared Barton Mathhew Hinrichs from Hildreth, Nebraska polishes the front bumper of his 1978 Ford Bronco for the all-Ford car show on Aug. 12. Jared Barton 'General Lee' makes a brief appearance during the night parade on Aug. 11. Jared Barton Rick Chochon and Jaci Tessendorf show their inner Ken and Barbie during the night parade on Aug. 11. Jared Barton Luna the pug dances on stage during the talent portion of the pet show on Aug. 11. Luna also competed in the 'heroes and villains' category for her Harley Quinn costume. Jared Barton Bandit the bearded dragon and his 'Godzilla vs. Kong' costume stands next to Betty Boop in her popcorn outfit during the costume portion of the pet show on Aug. 11. Jared Barton The Platte Valley Playhouse's younger players put on a performance of 'Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz' on Aug. 10 to kick off Columbus Days festivities. Jared Barton Related to this story Most Popular Fresh concepts: Pump and Pantry adds Scoops, Cinnabon and Quiznos services to Columbus location After their initial revamp of the convenience store at 3208 42nd St., Pump and Pantry is bringing Cinnabon, Quiznos and Scoops Ice Cream to Columbus. Quacking up: Duck race complete, winning ducks announced On Aug. 11, dozens gathered at the Pawnee Plunge to watch thousands of ducks make their way down the lazy river, with 10 lucky ducks being cho… PROPERTY TRANSFERS - Aug. 12 Platte County PROPERTY TRANSFERS - Aug. 10 Butler County Nebraska State Patrol conducts surprise truck inspections in Platte County Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections on Wednesday in P…