Columbus ends mini skid

Columbus High volleyball put away a loss from earlier in the evening and put away a short losing skid on Tuesday at home when the Discoverers swept past Lincoln Northeast in straight sets.

The win was part of a triangular that also included No. 3 Lincoln Southwest. Columbus won the first set over Southwest but the Silver Hawks picked it up in the next two and showed why they're currently listed in the top five by the Journal Star. The final was a 23-25, 25-13, 25-9 Southwest victory.

CHS had the next hour off to watch Southwest and Northeast play before taking down the Rockets 25-15, 25-21.

Josie Garrett led the way offensively with 15 total kills on the night while sophomore teammate Addi Johnson put together 13. Setter Abby Loeffelholz totaled 29 assists and three aces and Claire Renner combined for 17 digs.

Columbus is 11-15 on the season and hosts Lincoln Southeast on Thursday. The Discoverers won back-to-back games at home before dropping three on Saturday then starting Tuesday with a loss.

"The biggest takeaway was how consistent we played the entire evening," assistant coach Joe Held said. "While we talked about that being our goal it was good to see the girls respond and execute it. We didn't do anything special from Saturday to Tuesday night, but the team's engagement in the matches was consistently higher than it was this last weekend."

Columbus jumped out to a 6-2 lead over Southwest in set one and maintained an advantage the rest of the way. The Silver Hawks pulled close on a few occasions but the Discoverers had an answer each time.

Set two saw Southwest find its stride and begin to exert control of the match. Held said his group wasn't quite as good, but the Silver Hawks were really good. Columbus couldn't match two smaller runs from the visitors in the third and Southwest began to pull away.

"They also got some blocks in longer rallies that deflated us a bit," Held said. "Overall, we played a good match against a good team."

Johnson led with 7 kills and a .278 hitting percentage. CHS piled up 12 kills and hit for .265 in the first set but had just three kills in the second and third while hitting negative in each.

Southwest seniors Courtney Holsteen and Shaylee Myers led their side with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. The Silver Hawks hit .361 for the match, served up 12 aces and blocked 7 Columbus shots.

CHS generated six aces against Northeast and used that part of its game to set the tone in the final match of the night. Columbus serving produced several free balls the attack capitalized on, especially in the first set. The Discoverers had 12 of their 20 total kills in the first and hit .375 in that set. They trailed in the second but came back for the win and worked through a .077 hitting percentage.

Garrett had nine kills in the win and hit .333.

Although it was a 1-1 night, Held was encouraged by the team's energy and focus - two factors he would like to see continue through Southeast and into next week at home against Norfolk.

"Their engagement was at the level it needs to be at every day, and that's the challenge for the team," he said. "Can we have that level of engagement at practice Wednesday and in our next match Thursday evening? It was a team effort last night and it needs to continue to be one for us to have success."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

