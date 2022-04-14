Columbus golfers post best result of season

Senior Brock Kuhlman carded a second straight runner-up finish and Columbus High golf earned its best finish of the season Thursday in Hastings.

Led by Kuhlman's 2-over 74, the Discoverers put together a team total of 331 and were third behind Grand Island and Kearney. Grand Island topped the team results with a 315 while Kearney was four shots back at 319.

CHS had three in the top 15 with an 84 by Brody Mickey and 85 by Tyson Weber.

"It was another cool and windy spring day at Lochland. The team found out a little something about themselves today, as they began to scratch the surface of their potential," coach Anne Robertson said. "As a coach, there is no better feeling than to watch the team compete like crazy. We can’t say enough about this group of competitors."

Columbus has consistently improved its team total in each event this season, but Thursday represented perhaps the best of what the Discoverers can be this season.

Columbus started with a 372 in a triangular in Norfolk, put together a 363 in Kearney and was back in Norfolk earlier this week for the HAC Tournament and shot a 356. Mathematically, CHS has improved by nine shots and seven shots. Thursday was 25 strokes better than the last time out.

Kuhlman was one shot back of his 73 on Monday but again right around par. Mickey's 84 was his best round of the year by two shots, Tyson Weber shaved off seven strokes from his best performance and Keaton Barnes had his best by six.

Kuhlman shot 37-37 in a round that included just about everything. His 1-over on the front nine included two birdies and an eagle with a bogey and two doubles. His back nine had a 7 on No. 10 but also another eagle.

Weber had a triple on the second hole but recovered for a 42 on the front and 43 on the back. The 88 for Barnes was the best of his career.

"Tyson could have packed it in and decided it was too windy and cold. However, he looked straight ahead and went after the golf course. Lots of pars followed as he went through the round. Tyson should be flying high after proving to himself that he has game," Robertson said. "Keaton finished with a career best 88 after having a couple tough breaks. As he continues to learn, the sky will be the limit."

CHS will hope to continue the momentum to this upcoming Thursday when it hosts a tournament at Elks Country Club.

"The guys are feeling good, but are nowhere near satisfied," Robertson said. "We look forward to what the future has in store."

