Columbus High Softball
Columbus High Softball 2020

Front Row (all left to right): Kaylee Gerber, Hannah Renner, Gwen Stachura, Riley Renner, Jasmine Podany. Second Row: Camille Pelan, Kelyn Garrelts, Halle Langan, Erin Smith, Addison Heule, Aliya Oceguera. Back Row: Karla Felipe, Tayler Braun, Rebecca Hazlett, Addison Kudron, Ashton Thoms. 

 GOC'S PHOTOGRAPHY

Team Mascot: Discoverers

Team Colors: Maroon/White

Head Coach: Kelsey Newman

Assistant Coaches: Kortney Reidmiller, Ashlee Lueders, Kelsey Skinner, Kayla Vancura.

Last Year's Record: 4-29

Last Year's Postseason Result: Went 1-2 in district tournament.

Coach Expectations: For us to get back to the fundamentals and act on things that we are already good at. Focus on the small victories. Become more consistent and execute each play at a 110%. To make sure that the girls know that we all have a role, and in order for us to be successful we each need to know our role. Once we all buy into our role we will see so much more success as a team. We talk about owning the boat together and rowing in unison. Sometimes one of us might fail at rowing but we know to pick that person right back up. 

Team Strengths: Great team leaders. We have 11 returners who helped out varsity last year in someway so we have the experience on the field.

Team Weaknesses: Our offense needs to get better on executing in the box. We have been doing a nice job of this and progressing each game. Working on singles and doubles and being able to put a bunt down in certain situations.

Key Matchups: Norfolk

Returning Letter Winners: Tayler Braun, Becca Hazlett, Addie Kudron, Camille Pelan, Kelyn Garrelts, Halle Langan, Erin Smith, Addie Heule, Aliya Ocegura, Riley Renner, Jasmine Podany, Kaylee Gerber.

State Favorite: Papillion La Vista

