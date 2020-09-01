Columbus High Softball

Coach Expectations: For us to get back to the fundamentals and act on things that we are already good at. Focus on the small victories. Become more consistent and execute each play at a 110%. To make sure that the girls know that we all have a role, and in order for us to be successful we each need to know our role. Once we all buy into our role we will see so much more success as a team. We talk about owning the boat together and rowing in unison. Sometimes one of us might fail at rowing but we know to pick that person right back up.