Columbus gathered Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony at Frankfort Square. The ceremony opened with a flyover by Freedom Flyers Keith Harbour and Kurt Muhle.

Michael J. Landkamer led the ceremony following an invocation from Rev. Cindi Stewart of First United Methodist Church and the singing of the national anthem by the Hartman Post 84 chorus.

Wreaths were placed around the tomb of unknown soldier placed in front of the stage.

Jarrett Peabody of Columbus High School and 2023 Cornhusker Boys State Rep read the Gettysburg Address before an address to the crowd from Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer of District 43.

The Hartman Post 84 chorus sang the patriotic medley before a roll call of the dead from Landkamer and a salute to the dead from the Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

The taps were conducted by the Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard Bugler before the singing of God Bless America by the chorus.

The ceremony ended with a benediction from Stewart and the retirement of the colors by the Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Guests in attendance include Hartman Post 84 Commander Don Patras, President of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 84 Nancy Patras, VFW Post 3704 Commander Jerry Chlopek, DAV Chapter 20 Commander Krista Jakub, AMVETS Post 10 Commander Myron Leffers, Daughters of Union Veterans of Civil War and American Revolution Luise Moran, Nebraska State Senator District 22 Mike Moser, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley, Columbus Police Department Chief Charles Sherer, Columbus Fire Department Chief Ryan Gray, Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff and Platte County Veterans Service Officer Eric Mullaly.

"Today, we honor the men and women, who gave their lives in defense of our nation's security and freedom. We should always remain grateful for the sacrifices that won us our rights and privileges as Americans," Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement. "Let the memory of those who pledged their lives in defense of our nation remain a source of inspiration for us as we work to make Nebraska a better place to live and raise a family."