Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic offers relief for sinusitis sufferers

If changing weather conditions have you sniffling and sneezing, you may be suffering from sinusitis.

If these symptoms recur or last for more than eight weeks despite medical treatment, it's considered chronic sinusitis. According to recent Columbus Community Hospital press release, the experts at Columbus Otolaryngology Clinic are offer relief for those suffering from chronic sinusitis.

Innovations in sinus surgery: If noninvasive medical treatment doesn't offer relief, doctors at the clinic may recommend surgery to widen the nasal passages and restore normal drainage. According to the release, new technology makes this surgery an effective and minimally invasive means of treating chronic sinusitis.

Balloon sinuplasty: Another option available to patients is balloon sinuplasty. Using an endoscope for guidance, a doctor inserts a balloon catheter into the nasal passages, the release states. By gently inflating the balloon, the doctor can restructure and widen the nasal passages without cutting away any nasal tissue.

Benefits of balloon sinuplasty include:

Minimal bleeding.

Quick recovery.

Less discomfort.

Low risk.

Effective reduction of sinusitis symptoms.

Functional endoscopic sinus surgery: The third option stated in the release is functional endoscopic sinus surgery, or FESS. During FESS, the doctor inserts a thin, fiber-optic endoscope into the nose. Using the endoscope to see and magnify the nasal passages, the doctor can locate and remove obstructive tissue and widen the sinuses to restore normal mucus drainage. Unlike traditional sinus surgery, FESS is minimally invasive and:

Leaves no external scar.

Causes minimal discomfort.

Has a low complication rate.

Image-guided surgery: With many of the same advantages as FESS, image-guided surgery offers the added benefit of being safer for people with unusual sinus anatomy, the release continued. During most endoscopic sinus surgeries, doctors rely on "landmarks" to orient their instruments within the nasal passages. If the sinus anatomy is atypical, those landmarks may not exist.

Image-guided surgery uses computed tomography (CT) scans of the sinuses to provide a map of the nasal passages. With that map and an endoscope, surgeons can precisely maneuver instruments within the nasal passages to pinpoint and relieve obstructions.

For more information and to speak to an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose and throat doctor) call 402-562-4720 or visit columbushosp.org.

