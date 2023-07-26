According to a press release from the City of Columbus, the Columbus Police Department (CPD) recently conducted two arrests which took a large number of drugs off the streets.

A search warrant executed about 11:48 a.m. July 16, 2023, at Sleep Inn, 303 23rd St., resulted in officers recovering more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 200 pills of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphilia and various prescription drugs, along with a firearm.

Columbus Police Department officers responded to the hotel on an anonymous tip of a wanted person (Brittney N. Valdez-Wages) staying in a room rented by Brandon Hutchinson, according to Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk. The tipster also indicated that there was a large number of controlled substances in the hotel room.

Officers were able to confirm that Hutchinson was renting room 216 at Sleep Inn. Officers were then able to confirm that Hutchinson and Valdez-Wages arrived together, went into the room 216 together and had not departed, the captain noted.

Columbus PD officers made contact with Hutchinson and Valdez-Wages in room 216. Valdez-Wages was arrested on a warrant.

During the course of this investigation, officers developed enough information for a search warrant for room 216 at the hotel.

Hutchinson and Valdez-Wages were both arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Brandon Hutchinson was also arrested for Possession of a Firearm while committing a Felony. Both were transported to the Platte County Detention Facility and were being held there.