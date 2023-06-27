Registration for the Columbus Public Library's 2023 Summer Reading Program started this week and is open to all ages. Those interested can register at columbusne.beanstack.org or stop by the Columbus Public Library's temporary location and enter through the west doors. The library will be closed from June 1 to July 8 for moving, but participants can still pick-up weekly prizes 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday also by using the west doors. Those interested in placing no more than five items per card on hold and scheduling a time to pick them up should call 402564-7116.