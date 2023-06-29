Registration for the Columbus Public Library's 2023 Summer Reading Program started this week and is open to all ages. Those interested can register at https://columbusne. beanstack.org or stop by the Columbus Public Library's temporary location and enter through the west doors. The library will be closed from June 1 to July 8 for moving, but participants can still pick-up weekly prizes 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday also by using the west doors. Those interested in placing no more than five items per card on hold and scheduling a time to pick them up should call 402-564-7116.