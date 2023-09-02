Across Columbus, businesses big and small need people to run them—from higher-level executives to floor crew on their first week on the job, everyone plays a part.

Bringing them in is hard enough, but retaining staff is a different challenge altogether.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director KC Belitz said Columbus businesses got a head start on this issue years ago, before it was really an issue.

“Columbus started thinking about this before anyone else was thinking about it and working on this challenge and I think that has certainly paid dividends,” Belitz said. “We’ve just been at it longer, built more relationships, partnered more and I think that will continue to pay dividends as long as they continue to maintain focus on that issue.”

Relationships, Belitz said, are a big part of what makes Columbus unique in the realm of employment. Columbus businesses, he added, prioritize collaboration, which has also paid dividends.

“The business community has always been willing to collaborate with each other so they chip in for the good of the order, not just their company, but others as well,” Belitz said. “Look at things like Drive for Five through the chamber, recruiting trips and other things the business community collaborates on. Our business community has been very good about that as long as anyone can remember.”

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said, in his experience, that is what makes Columbus a desirable place to live in as well. The community coming together to benefit the wider group makes the city more appealing.

“I think, at the end of the day, if you talk to anybody, they’ll tell you Columbus collaborates together,” Brunswick said.

Brunswick recalled a story he was told regarding the time when BD Medical was recruiting new people after World War II. BD was recruiting in the area and went to Behlen (then headed by Walt Behlen) to talk to their executives about recruiting. Behlen, Brunswick said, could have told BD to back off or gone for the desired recruits themselves.

Instead, they asked how they could help BD to bring on the talent they needed.

“(Walt) Behlen could have said no, but they said ‘Awesome, let’s do it. It’s for the better of Columbus,’” Brunswick said. “Everyone’s here for Columbus.”

On the businesses’ side, it comes down to bringing on people who contribute to the culture of the business and also being a business with a culture that people want to be a part of, according to Columbus Community Hospital’s Employment and Education Coordinator Melinda Allen. Being one of the largest employers in the area, their staff represent a solid part of the community.

“What really works well for us is making sure as an organization that we have a strong culture and that we value them (employees). More than anything, through word of mouth and employee referrals, we reach out through a lot of different methods,” Allen said.

By being involved and collaborating with other organizations, the hospital is able to get their name out there and find talented individuals looking for jobs. Given the nature of medical work, they also use that connectedness to find people by going to colleges and other places young professionals congregate.

Those who are looking for work, Allen said, often seek places that see their own future in their community and want to plan ahead alongside their employees for whatever path they go down. For the hospital, it could be how they serve patients in the future. For an incoming doctor, it could be how the community will help their family thrive.

"I would say it's the personal touch, reaching out, seeing who they are, looking at them and their family, (what) they would add to our community and (how they would) help us to grow. I think those are the biggest things," Allen said. "The community here is a great place to raise a family. It's a huge draw for people looking for a great place to live and work."

Brunswick noted that the massive number of manufacturing jobs in the area are a big draw for people looking for a job. Even factoring in some of the higher prices one may encounter on purchasing certain items lately, it still comes out to be a low cost of living to go with the manufacturing wages.

“I just saw something about how the average manufacturing job pays significantly more than the average in other industries in the state. We have a higher median income than Norfolk, Fremont and other communities our size,” Brunswick said.

Those who do come to town for work eventually settle down and once they do get settled, Brunswick said, they don’t want to go anywhere else. Happy workers don’t tend to leave, which means high retention numbers.

“When they get here and start to experience the community, we do a good job on the retention piece, because why would you ever want to leave?” Brunswick said.