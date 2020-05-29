Columbus Soccer Club awards Scholarships

Four area players have been announced as the first-ever recipients of the Columbus Soccer Association Scholarship.

This is the first season the organization has chosen to award $500 scholarships to local players. Anyone who was a past member of the association was welcome to apply. Submissions were reviewed by the CSA board.

This year's winners include Columbus High senior Sofia Gomez-Garcia and Scotus Central Catholic seniors Samantha Tonniges, Tyler Vaught and Connor Wiehn.

Gomez Garcia will be a member of the women's team at Hastings College this fall. Vaught will join the men's program at Central Community College-Columbus. Tonniges and Wiehn will both be students at Nebraska-Kearney.

