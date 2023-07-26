The Community Band will return for Columbus Days to be held at 10 p.m. Aug. 10 in Frankfort Square. Rehearsals are 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center, 1470 23rd Ave. (south across the street from the post office), on July 31, Aug. 3 and Aug. 7. Doug Phillips is the Director again this year and Dr. Krista Vazquez Connelly (Music Director at Central Community College) is the guest director. The theme of Columbus Days is Lights, Camera, Action.
Community band
-
- Updated
- 0
