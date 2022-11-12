Community Builders met in Duncan and Columbus on Nov. 9

Duncan and Columbus welcomed Community Builders on Nov. 9, 2022. Tours included the Tasty Toppings, Inc. in Duncan by Plant Manager Bob Taylor and Quality Manager Ken Robinson; the remodeling of Columbus Innovation Center by Project Manager Scott Mueller and Dusters Restaurant and Brew Pub by owner Marilea Hull and Brewmaster Grant Rohlfing.

While at the Columbus Innovation Center the group of 27 listened to a presentation on Columbus In Action Projects given by Mueller. Karin Rieger, Central Community College, gave updates on events happening in the Columbus community. After the meeting, guests enjoyed dinner at Dusters Restaurant.

Community Builders helps individuals in Platte, Colfax, Boone, and Nance counties learn ways to improve their communities. Sponsors are Cornhusker Public Power District, Loup Power District and Central Community College.