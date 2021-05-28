Aquinas Catholic athletes celebrate signing day

Seven athletes officially inked their future in a signing ceremony held at Aquinas Catholic on April 28. This year's crop includes wrestler, pole vaulter, golfer, runner, basketball player and two on the grid iron.
Banner-Press Super Senior Zach Zitek was a decorated wrestler posting a 35-9 record in his senior year and earning a bronze medal at the state tournament.
As he heads to Dakota Wesleyan University to continue his career, Zitek reflected on the hard work he put in to continue his career in college.
"I remember when I was young my father would have me do pushups, sit-ups and crunches every night," Zitek said. "At the time I hated them, but it gave me an edge later."
Zitek recovered from knee surgery to pursue his goal of having a collegiate wrestling career. That goal was realized after signing his letter.
"It was surprisingly very exciting because everyone is watching and it's a very important decision," Zitek said. "It's not every day you're guaranteed thousands of dollars."
His athletic goals in college are to make varsity all four years and be a three-time All-American.
Madisen Jelinek's goal was to always reach the next level in her basketball career.
Thanks to hep from her teammates and coaches, she'll be continuing her basketball career at Central Community College-Columbus
The school stood out to her due to her relationship with the coaches and the close proximity to home. She aims to build off what she worked on last summer.
"During quarantine, I worked on a lot of skills and I just had the mentality of wanting to be the best I could be," Jelinek said. "I also took advantage of weight sessions at school and I kept a positive attitude and good work ethic through everything."
Jelinek said it felt amazing to make an official decision on where to play college basketball and her goal at Central is to be the best player she can be.
Keegan Lavicky posted 193 rushing yards, 24 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last season, and he'll be continuing his football career at Nebraska Wesleyan.
"It's a great school academically, and it gave me a small school feel while still being in a big city," Lavicky said.
Aquinas, Lavicky said, prepared him for the next level thanks to a coaching staff that emphasized the little things and the ability to play other sports.
"I was able to work on my overall athleticism outside of football by playing basketball and running track in the spring."
Lavicky said the moment of signing his college commitment with his peers was sweet.
"It felt good to do it next to my classmates because I know how hard we, as a group, worked for these goals," Lavicky said. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity to continue playing, and I want to make the most of it."
Ben Shonka, who finished in sixth place at the state track and field championships in the boys pole vault event, will continue his career at Benedictine.
After playing numerous positions last season, including leading the team in receiving yards and interceptions, Kyle Napier will play football at Concordia University.
Tylen Jakub, who tied for seventh at state golf, will stay on the course at Midland University, and Payton Davis, who won two silvers and a gold medal last week at state in Omaha, will run cross country and track at the University of Nebraska Kearney.
Sam Ficarro is a a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net