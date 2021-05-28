Aquinas Catholic athletes celebrate signing day

Thanks to hep from her teammates and coaches, she'll be continuing her basketball career at Central Community College-Columbus

The school stood out to her due to her relationship with the coaches and the close proximity to home. She aims to build off what she worked on last summer.

"During quarantine, I worked on a lot of skills and I just had the mentality of wanting to be the best I could be," Jelinek said. "I also took advantage of weight sessions at school and I kept a positive attitude and good work ethic through everything."

Jelinek said it felt amazing to make an official decision on where to play college basketball and her goal at Central is to be the best player she can be.

Keegan Lavicky posted 193 rushing yards, 24 tackles and 12 tackles for loss last season, and he'll be continuing his football career at Nebraska Wesleyan.

"It's a great school academically, and it gave me a small school feel while still being in a big city," Lavicky said.

Aquinas, Lavicky said, prepared him for the next level thanks to a coaching staff that emphasized the little things and the ability to play other sports.