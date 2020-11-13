Around the community

Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awards grants to local nonprofits

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation, parent company of Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus, awarded $30,000 in grants during their fall grant cycle to two local human services organizations.

Organizations receiving funding are Columbus Center for Survivors ($20,000) for general operating support for advocacy programs for domestic violence victims and families; and Columbus Rescue Mission ($10,000) for general operating support to help alleviate homelessness and food insecurity in the community. Both organizations have a broad impact and provide much needed vital services during these unprecedented times.

Established in 1958, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation makes annual grants to 501(c)(3) human service organizations in Lancaster and Platte Counties who strengthen their community by helping meet the needs of vulnerable populations.

For more information about the Foundation’s grant funding, visit their website www.nebpresby.org or by contacting Audrey Richert at 402-420-9877.

