12U Diamonds third at USA state softball, 18U ninth

The David City 12U Diamonds played eight games over three days and went 6-2 in Hastings on July 17-19 in the USA Class C State Softball tournament to earn third place.
David City started the tournament by defeating Hastings 10-6 on July 17.
The tournament picked up on July 18 with a 11-2 win over MidPlains Prowlers. The Diamonds lost their next game 6-2 to Bennington before rebounding to defeat Sports Express 11-3.
David City opened July 19 with a 16-8 win over Northwest Voyagers starting a win streak. The Diamonds followed up the victory by defeating HEAT 9-6 and Adams Ice 8-7.
In their final game, David City lost to eventual state champions, Dmilaco Black 9-3.
The Diamonds closed the season on Monday with a split of a doubleheader and a final record of 26-5-1.
18U Diamonds third at state
The 18U David City Blue Blaze were ninth in Hastings in the Class C state tournament with a 2-2 showing this past weekend.
David City took down Bow Spirit 12-3 in the opening game and followed it up with a 14-3 victory over Wakefield. Nebraska Krush handed the team an 11- 1 loss followed by a 21-8 loss to the Columbus Bullets.
Despite the tough finish, the Blue Blaze is looking forward to a bright future. The team had to replace all nine starters from a year ago. Most of those on the roster would qualify for 14U
