12U Diamonds third at USA state softball, 18U ninth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The David City 12U Diamonds played eight games over three days and went 6-2 in Hastings on July 17-19 in the USA Class C State Softball tournament to earn third place.

David City started the tournament by defeating Hastings 10-6 on July 17.

The tournament picked up on July 18 with a 11-2 win over MidPlains Prowlers. The Diamonds lost their next game 6-2 to Bennington before rebounding to defeat Sports Express 11-3.

David City opened July 19 with a 16-8 win over Northwest Voyagers starting a win streak. The Diamonds followed up the victory by defeating HEAT 9-6 and Adams Ice 8-7.

In their final game, David City lost to eventual state champions, Dmilaco Black 9-3.

The Diamonds closed the season on Monday with a split of a doubleheader and a final record of 26-5-1.

18U Diamonds third at state

The 18U David City Blue Blaze were ninth in Hastings in the Class C state tournament with a 2-2 showing this past weekend.

David City took down Bow Spirit 12-3 in the opening game and followed it up with a 14-3 victory over Wakefield. Nebraska Krush handed the team an 11- 1 loss followed by a 21-8 loss to the Columbus Bullets.