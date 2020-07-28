You are the owner of this article.
12U Diamonds third at USA state softball, 18U ninth
Blue Blaze

The 18U David City Blue Blaze included, front row (all right to left) coach Julia Witter, Gretchen Kozisek, Natalie Petree, Lacie Hartman, Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Bianca Romshek, Coach Maggie Gahan and, back row, coach Jim Kozisek, Lizzy Roh, Delaney Adamy, Alli Hartman, Caitlyn Yindrick, Claire Wisnieski, Mackenzie Kobza, Roni Reimers, Coach Paul Gahan. Not pictured is Brooklyn Stutzman.

 Nate Tenopir
David City Diamonds

The 12U David City Diamonds third place state team included, front row (all left to right): Marissa Miratsky, Sydney Hartman, Riley Campbell, Kaitlyn Schneider, Danica Bohuslavsky, Miranda Novacek. Second Row: Madison Vandenberg, Lily Collins, Brookelynn Banholzer, Kenadi Hotovy, Ainsley Wollmer, Jordyn Vandenberg. Back: Coaches Dawn Bohusalvsky, Angie Vandenberg, Jason Campbell, Jeff Banholzer, Rick Schneider.

The David City 12U Diamonds played eight games over three days and went 6-2 in Hastings on July 17-19 in the USA Class C State Softball tournament to earn third place. 

David City started the tournament by defeating Hastings 10-6 on July 17. 

The tournament picked up on July 18 with a 11-2 win over MidPlains Prowlers. The Diamonds lost their next game 6-2 to Bennington before rebounding to defeat Sports Express 11-3. 

David City opened July 19 with a 16-8 win over Northwest Voyagers starting a win streak. The Diamonds followed up the victory by defeating HEAT 9-6 and Adams Ice 8-7. 

In their final game, David City lost to eventual state champions, Dmilaco Black 9-3. 

The Diamonds closed the season on Monday with a split of a doubleheader and a final record of 26-5-1.

18U Diamonds third at state

The 18U David City Blue Blaze were ninth in Hastings in the Class C state tournament with a 2-2 showing this past weekend.

David City took down Bow Spirit 12-3 in the opening game and followed it up with a 14-3 victory over Wakefield. Nebraska Krush handed the team an 11- 1 loss followed by a 21-8 loss to the Columbus Bullets.

Despite the tough finish, the Blue Blaze is looking forward to a bright future. The team had to replace all nine starters from a year ago. Most of those on the roster would qualify for 14U

David City Diamonds

The David City 12U Diamonds softball team holds its third place trophy after going 6-2 at the USA Class C State Softball Tournament in Hastings on July 17-19. 
