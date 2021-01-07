2020: The moments in sports

Aquinas Cross Country: Aquinas head cross country coach John Svec knew he had a special team in 2019 when the Monarchs narrowly missed out on a state championship.

The next fall, the Monarchs were racing with five seniors who knew it was now or never. Payton Davis set the tone with his second individual championship in two years and the Monarchs had three runners in the state top 10 to claim the title.

"Just a great day for these young men," Svec said. "For an old man like me, it was one I just battled to stay warm. The year was one where a theme could have been, 'Just stay strong.' We had to avoid COVID, quarantines, and injuries. Then the day of the meet, at the 2-mile mark, we were right where we needed to be. I remember thinking, 'Just stay strong.' A great finish."

Vodicka Takes Gold: David City has had a rather impressive recent streak of placing at least one wrestler on top of the podium at the state tournament. It's been since 2013 that the Scouts haven't had at least one state champion.

Senior Dylan Vodicka continued that streak in 2020 when he capped his 41-3 season with a gold medal.