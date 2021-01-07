2020: The moments in sports

The past 12 months were difficult in all aspects of life, but that didn't stop local sports teams from enduring the challenging moments, overcoming the odds and performing at the highest level. David City and Aquinas both won multiple state championships.
The Scouts finishing first at the state tournament after Dylan Vodicka defeated four wrestlers in three days to become a champion. Three other Scouts wrestled for a title.
Aquinas won the state wrestling dual championship for the first time in program history, finishing with a perfect record of 12-0 in dual competition. The Monarchs also won a state championship in boys cross country after senior Payton Davis won his second straight gold medal at the event.
East Butler and Shelby-Rising City boys made it to the district championship in boys basketball, the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg legion baseball team won its last 11 games to finish 19-3-1 and Aquinas qualified for its 19th straight postseason in football.
There were also some sad moments in the last 365 days. The class of 2020 will forever have to wonder what could have been in their final spring season including the Monarch boys golf team that was ready to tee off for the first time in decades.
David City canceled its legion season. Though most were absent from the diamond, some did find new, temporary homes.
The Banner-Press is taking this chance look back on 2020 and revisit some of our favorite moments as well as some of the biggest stories that came from the journey of the last 12 months They are listed in no particular order nor ranked based on opinion. Of course, there's only so much space to list them all, and some will undoubtedly be missed. But from the moments that moved us to those that filled us with pride, this is The Banner-Press year in review.
David City Wrestling: David City wrestling head coach Tahner Thiem saw David City suffer highs and lows in 2020. The Scouts suffered heartbreak in a duel against Aquinas and again at the state dual tournament.
But The Scouts fought through that adversity to end the season on a high note, winning their fourth state championship in Omaha.
"What I remembered most about the 2020 championship was never being rated No. 1 all year and having an outstanding championship season," Thiem said. "Conference, districts and state duals all set us up perfectly to win a state championship.
"I also remember going to the hotel room for our team meeting and telling our team that Valentine would have to win every match by pin and we would have to lose every single match on Saturday to not win a state title. It was a relief and a lot of pressure off our wrestlers to not have to worry about the team title."
Aquinas Cross Country: Aquinas head cross country coach John Svec knew he had a special team in 2019 when the Monarchs narrowly missed out on a state championship.
The next fall, the Monarchs were racing with five seniors who knew it was now or never. Payton Davis set the tone with his second individual championship in two years and the Monarchs had three runners in the state top 10 to claim the title.
"Just a great day for these young men," Svec said. "For an old man like me, it was one I just battled to stay warm. The year was one where a theme could have been, 'Just stay strong.' We had to avoid COVID, quarantines, and injuries. Then the day of the meet, at the 2-mile mark, we were right where we needed to be. I remember thinking, 'Just stay strong.' A great finish."
Vodicka Takes Gold: David City has had a rather impressive recent streak of placing at least one wrestler on top of the podium at the state tournament. It's been since 2013 that the Scouts haven't had at least one state champion.
Senior Dylan Vodicka continued that streak in 2020 when he capped his 41-3 season with a gold medal.
"A few things I remember from the day is already having the team title locked up and just going out there for myself and the people who have supported me," he said. "I felt somewhat pressured knowing that David City has had a little bit of a streak of state champions consecutively. One thing I remember was just looking at the clock with less than 20 seconds and realizing what was happening."
His celebration was as flawless as his match. Vodicka stuck the backflip in front of a packed arena.
"Winning the title was huge for me. I'd practiced doing backflips in the wrestling room preparing for that moment," he said. "It felt very fulfilling accomplishing a long-lasting goal. The pep rally after was great running into a gym full of community members and fans. But my favorite part was right after the match running up to the nosebleeds where my family was."
Vodicka isn't satisfied with one gold medal though. He is hoping to add another one in 2020 to become just the fifth multi-time state champion from David City.
Aquinas Wrestling: Aquinas left the 2019 state dual championships with a sour taste in its mouth after losing in the championship match to Broken Bow.
The Monarchs turned that disappointment into motivation in 2020, going 12-0 in duals including 3-0 at the state dual championship to raise the team trophy.
"This means a ton. This is, how many years of hard work? Four years of hard work. We know we've got a lot of kids who bust their butt, and they help us build our depth. That gives us an advantage over anybody, we think," co-head coach Roy Emory said in an earlier interview. "Anybody can step up. We had two JVs come in during the semifinals and get pins for us. That's huge. It's a total team thing for us. That's what we like about it."
The Monarchs were hoping to repeat in 2021 but the state dual tournament has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a difficult blow to Aquinas, but it is now focusing on the state tournament and hopes to be a force to be reckoned with.
The Spring that Never Was: Though not exactly a highlight, it would be impossible to discuss 2020 without mentioning the low point, perhaps lower than any other in sports history.
We missed out on a chance to witness the first Aquinas golf season in ages as well as the Monarchs, Scouts, Huskies and Tigers competing in track and field.
East Butler graduate Matthew Janak was hoping to improve on his medal performance as a junior, Shelby-Rising City graduate Grant Lindsley was hoping to make another push at a medal and David City graduate Clayton Denker was looking forward to another successful track season before going on to South Dakota for football.
We'll always be left wondering, 'What if?'
"I think the big word that comes to mind is frustration," East Butler athletic director Greg Jahde said. "They kind of just started with track practice, and to have everything just stop in the middle of nowhere in a drop-dead type of situation. The one's I really felt sorry for were the seniors. That's kind of their last big thing before they graduate. It felt like they had it ripped away from them."
Here's to hoping that 2021 will satisfy those disappointments and letdowns that were part of the 2020 experience and multiply the ones that made our athletes, our coaches and our kids shine.
The Banner-Press will be there to deliver them all.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net