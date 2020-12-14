8 Scouts win gold at Stanton Invite

David City wrestling built off the momentum from the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 4, defeating Raymond Central in a dual 39-36 on Dec. 10 and winning the Stanton Invite on Saturday after eight wrestlers won gold medals.

Only five Scouts failed to finish on top the podium but every DC wrestler in action finished in the eight of their weight class.

"Anytime you can win over half the weight classes at any invite, it is a pretty good day," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Unfortunately, No. 1 in Class D Plainview was not there due to a coach having COVID. Jake Ingwersen probably had the toughest bracket of the day with another state finalist and two other state qualifiers in his bracket."

Despite the difficult competition, Ingwersen went 5-0 with four pinfalls including a second period pin of BRLD's Daven Whitley in the championship.

Zach Bongers went 4-0 at 113, pinning his opponent in every match including the championship over Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic.