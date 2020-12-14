8 Scouts win gold at Stanton Invite

David City wrestling built off the momentum from the Lakeview Invite on Dec. 4, defeating Raymond Central in a dual 39-36 on Dec. 10 and winning the Stanton Invite on Saturday after eight wrestlers won gold medals.
Only five Scouts failed to finish on top the podium but every DC wrestler in action finished in the eight of their weight class.
"Anytime you can win over half the weight classes at any invite, it is a pretty good day," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Unfortunately, No. 1 in Class D Plainview was not there due to a coach having COVID. Jake Ingwersen probably had the toughest bracket of the day with another state finalist and two other state qualifiers in his bracket."
Despite the difficult competition, Ingwersen went 5-0 with four pinfalls including a second period pin of BRLD's Daven Whitley in the championship.
Zach Bongers went 4-0 at 113, pinning his opponent in every match including the championship over Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic.
Simon Schindler went 2-0 to win gold at 120. Harley Eickmeier finished 4-0 at 145 to place first. Both of them pinned all their opponents.
Clayton Harris finished the day with a pinfall over Conner Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic to win gold at 152 after going 5-0.
Tre Daro pinned all three of his opponents to win at 170, Dylan Vodicka went undefeated after defeating Sutton Pohlman of Stanton in the championship and James Escamilla never left the first period in his four match victories.
Brayden Johnson (126) and Ethan Zegers (132) both placed second, Ethan Underwood (138) came in third, Kendall Schindler (106) took fourth and Ty Cummings (160) finished in seventh.
David City 39, Raymond Central 36: Simon Schindler secured a victory for his team after scoring a takedown during sudden victory time against Cameron Shultz at 120 pounds.
David City led 36-18 entering Schindler's match with two matches and a Raymond Central forfeit to follow.
Schindler secured his win at just the right time. The Scouts lost the next two matches and would have lost 39-36 if the 120-pounder had conceded a late takedown.
Other wins for David City include Clayton Harris over Kaden Parde, Tre Daro over Gavin Soden, Dylan Vodicka over Logan Jelinek, Jake Ingwersen over Skylar Sterns and Zach Bongers over Jacob Schultz.
James Escamilla received a forfeit.
"Raymond Central is a quality team full of some very talented individuals," Theim said. "We were close to full strength for the Raymond Central dual but still have a few guys descending down to the correct weight classes. I thought we wrestled pretty well given the fact that we had Clayton Harris and Harley Eickmeier wrestling a weight class higher than where they will compete the rest of the year."
Overall, David City went 6-5 in matches contested on the mat.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
