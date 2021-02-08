All the Monarchs still standing

Class C No. 2 (NEWrestle) Aquinas won't be missing anyone in districts next week after all 14 wrestlers in the lineup placed in the top four at its home subdistrict tournament on Friday.
Eight monarchs won gold medals, three took home silvers, one earned bronze and two had fourth-place finishes.
"We wrestled really well. We won a few big matches and lost a few big matches, so we'll have to figure out how to win those next week," head coach Roy Emory said. "It's good to have everyone moving on though. You want to at least survive."
Fifth-ranked freshman Jakob Kavan (113 pounds), sophomore Zander Kavan (120), No. 2 junior Hunter Vandenberg (138), junior No. 3 Christopher Nickolite (145), junior Ethan Schmid (152), senior No. 1 Nolan Eller (160), junior No. 6 Michael Andel (182) and senior No. 9 Coy Meysenburg (220) were the first-place finishers for Aquinas.
Senior No. 4 Zach Zitek (126), senior No. 6 Noah Scott (132) and junior No. 7 Reilly Miller (195) all won silvers. Sophomore Grady Romshek (106) earned a bronze and junior Marcus Eickmeier (170) and junior Paul Buresh (285) each placed fourth.
Jacob Kavan won his gold on a day that included a bye to the finals where he pinned James Watts of Malcolm in 12 seconds.
Zander Kavan went 3-0. He pinned Nicholas McCaul of Louisville with three seconds remaining in the second period of the quarterfinals, defeated Garrison Schernikau of Centennial 8-4 in the semifinals and defeated Issac Wegrzyn of Lincoln Christian 5-4 in the championship match. Trailing by one point, Kavan hit a reversal with 18 seconds remaining in the match to pull off the victory.
Vandenberg received a bye to the semifinals where he pinned Jarrett Dodson of Centennial in the second period. In the first-place match, he pinned Jack Chapman of Milford with just 15 seconds remaining in the first period.
Nickolite won by technical fall in his quarterfinal match, defeating Nicholas Roth of Lincoln Christian 20-5. In the semifinals, he defeated Cyrus Songster of Centennial by 21-4 tech fall. He received a medical forfeit victory over No. 7 Trent Stauffer of Milford for gold.
Schmid earned a bye to the semifinals where he defeated Noah Wattier of Norfolk Catholic 7-0. In the championship match, he defeated No. 6 Carter Springer of Milford 9-7 in sudden victory.
Schmid cut Springer loose with 33 seconds left in the match and down one, gave up the escape point but tied it 7-7 with a takedown before time expired. He secured the win just 15 seconds into overtime on a takedown.
"Ethan Schmid had an amazing finals match beating Springer. That was a big step for him," Emory said. "He's been in a lot of those matches with those ranked kids, I think that's his first win over them though. That was big."
Eller pinned Chase Ballard of Lincoln Christian in 27 seconds of the quarterfinals before pinning Isaac Voboril of Milford in the second period He defeated No. 2 Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm 7-2 in the championship match.
Andel pinned all three of his opponents. He started with Ben Morland of Norfolk Catholic in 29 seconds of the quarterfinals, Samuel Payne of Centennial in 53 seconds in the semifinals and No. 8 Caleb Courter of Malcolm with five seconds remaining in the first period of the championship match.
Meysenburg pinned Rocky Miller of South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5 in 24 seconds of the quarterfinals before pinning Jackson Emanuel of Lincoln Christian in 43 seconds of the semis. He defeated Lorenzo Temple of Milford 7-0 in the first-place match.
Meysenburg scored a takedown in the first, a reversal and penalty in the second and a takedown in the third.
Zitek pinned Noah Morland of Norfolk Catholic in 34 seconds of the quarterfinals and defeated John Brodrick of South Central Nebraska Unified in a 15-0 tech fall in the semis. He lost in the championship match to No. 3 Konner Schluckebier of Milford by 15-3 major decision.
Scott earned a bye to the semifinals where he defeated No. 7 Ryan Payne of Centennial 4-3 before losing to No. 4 Eli Vondra of Milford 4-2.
Miller pinned Nathan Elledge of South Central Nebraska in 16 seconds of the quarterfinals and pinned Riley Donahoo of Malcolm in 45 seconds in the semis. He lost to No. 6 Hunter Oborny of Milford in the championship 2-1.
Romshek lost his opening match to No. 10 Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic 2-0 but bounced back to pin Trayton Stewart of Centennial in the second period of the third-place match.
Eickmeier won his opening match against Tyson Rodewald of Centennial 7-4 but lost in the semifinals to No. 5 Christopher Scdoris of Milford in the semifinals. He survived in the heartbreak round, pinning Jacob Byers of Lincoln Christian in the second period. He lost his third-place match to Brandon Kollars of Norfolk Catholic.
Buresh received a bye to the semifinals where he lost to No. 2 Carson Fehlhafer of Centennial 5-3. He bounced back in the consolation semifinals to pin Trey Lyon of Milford in the third period. He lost his third-place match to No. 7 Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm.
There was no official team trophy for first place, but Aquinas rose to the top of the team standings with 243.5 points. Milford came in second with 201.
Aquinas will be competing in the C-3 District in Centennial on Saturday.
"We want to set ourselves up and get some seeds there," Emory said. "That was big. Milford has a really good team. They're going to battle us next week. They'll be in the mix at state."
