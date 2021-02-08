All the Monarchs still standing

Class C No. 2 (NEWrestle) Aquinas won't be missing anyone in districts next week after all 14 wrestlers in the lineup placed in the top four at its home subdistrict tournament on Friday.

Eight monarchs won gold medals, three took home silvers, one earned bronze and two had fourth-place finishes.

"We wrestled really well. We won a few big matches and lost a few big matches, so we'll have to figure out how to win those next week," head coach Roy Emory said. "It's good to have everyone moving on though. You want to at least survive."

Fifth-ranked freshman Jakob Kavan (113 pounds), sophomore Zander Kavan (120), No. 2 junior Hunter Vandenberg (138), junior No. 3 Christopher Nickolite (145), junior Ethan Schmid (152), senior No. 1 Nolan Eller (160), junior No. 6 Michael Andel (182) and senior No. 9 Coy Meysenburg (220) were the first-place finishers for Aquinas.

Senior No. 4 Zach Zitek (126), senior No. 6 Noah Scott (132) and junior No. 7 Reilly Miller (195) all won silvers. Sophomore Grady Romshek (106) earned a bronze and junior Marcus Eickmeier (170) and junior Paul Buresh (285) each placed fourth.

Jacob Kavan won his gold on a day that included a bye to the finals where he pinned James Watts of Malcolm in 12 seconds.