Aquinas basketball wrap: Mahony shreds Aquinas

Kearney Catholic Junior Brett Mahony gave Aquinas fits all game in Saturday's road game, scoring 22 points in a 69-48 win for the Stars.
Mahoney was one of three Kearney Catholic players that finished in double digits.
Rylan Chromy tried to match Mahony's output with 13 points of his own but a 21-9 run by the Stars in the first quarter was too much to overcome.
Payton Davis scored 11 points, Caleb Thege added seven and Tyler Jakub finished with five.
Aquinas is now 7-7 on the season and 2-3 in its last five games.
Aquinas is 0-5 against Kearney Catholic since 2018, losing all five by 10 or more points.
Kearney Catholic 47, Aquinas Catholic Girls 21: Kearney Catholic took an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and stretched its lead to 20-4 by halftime.
The Stars exploded in the third quarter scoring 20 points and taking a 40-11 lead. Kearney Catholic junior Ashley Keck led the Stars with 15 points.
Aquinas drops to 3-12 with the loss and has lost its last three games. The Monarchs are 2-2 against Kearney Catholic since 2019.
Friday - Aquinas Catholic Boys 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 37: Aquinas eked out a one-point win over St. Cecilia behind 18 points from Payton Davis.
The teams were tied 17-17 at halftime before the Monarchs took a 30-29 lead in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Aquinas is 5-13 against St. Cecilia since 2006 and 3-1 in the last four meetings.
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Aquinas Catholic Girls 24: St. Cecilia junior Bailey Kissinger was one of three Bluehawks in double figures. finishing with 14 points. Senior Katharine Hamburger scored 13 and junior Addie Kirkegaard added 10.
The Monarchs are 3-12 against St. Cecilia since 2007 and have lost the last eight dating back to 2013.
No stats for the Monarchs were available for the game.
Clarkson/Leigh 50, Aquinas Catholic Boys 46: Davis scored 16 points on Jan. 29 against Clarkson/Leigh but it wasn't enough to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.
Jakub scored 12 points, Rylan Chromy added seven and Caleb Thege scored three.
Clarkson/Leigh was led by junior Eli Hays, who scored 19, and junior Carter Hanel, who grabbed 11 rebounds.
Aquinas is 1-1 against Clarkson/Leigh after also defeating the Patriots last year.
Aquinas will be in action in the Centennial Conference Tournament this week.
