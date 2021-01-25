Aquinas basketball wrap: Mahony shreds Aquinas

Aquinas drops to 3-12 with the loss and has lost its last three games. The Monarchs are 2-2 against Kearney Catholic since 2019.

Friday - Aquinas Catholic Boys 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 37: Aquinas eked out a one-point win over St. Cecilia behind 18 points from Payton Davis.

The teams were tied 17-17 at halftime before the Monarchs took a 30-29 lead in the third quarter and held on for the win.

Aquinas is 5-13 against St. Cecilia since 2006 and 3-1 in the last four meetings.

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Aquinas Catholic Girls 24: St. Cecilia junior Bailey Kissinger was one of three Bluehawks in double figures. finishing with 14 points. Senior Katharine Hamburger scored 13 and junior Addie Kirkegaard added 10.

The Monarchs are 3-12 against St. Cecilia since 2007 and have lost the last eight dating back to 2013.

No stats for the Monarchs were available for the game.