Aquinas boys punch ticket to state

Aquinas boys cross country has had the goal of winning state since the season started in August. While the Monarchs still have a long way to go, they accomplished the first big step by winning the D-1 district championship on Oct. 15 in McCool Junction.

Senior Payton Davis won the meet by nearly an entire minute with a time of 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Fellow Peter Sisco placed fourth with a time of 17:37, senior Jake Witter finished in fifth with a 17:41, senior Will Eller took 17th with an 18:33 and senior Terrence Wachal came in 23rd with an 18:58.

Aquinas scored 10 points as a team, defeating Freeman by 20.

Davis will be looking for his second state championship on Friday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and the boys will be looking to bring home a team trophy. The race starts at 12:30 p.m..

Unfortunately for other area runners, the cross country season has come to an end.