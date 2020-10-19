Aquinas boys punch ticket to state

Aquinas boys cross country has had the goal of winning state since the season started in August. While the Monarchs still have a long way to go, they accomplished the first big step by winning the D-1 district championship on Oct. 15 in McCool Junction.
Senior Payton Davis won the meet by nearly an entire minute with a time of 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Fellow Peter Sisco placed fourth with a time of 17:37, senior Jake Witter finished in fifth with a 17:41, senior Will Eller took 17th with an 18:33 and senior Terrence Wachal came in 23rd with an 18:58.
Aquinas scored 10 points as a team, defeating Freeman by 20.
Davis will be looking for his second state championship on Friday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, and the boys will be looking to bring home a team trophy. The race starts at 12:30 p.m..
Unfortunately for other area runners, the cross country season has come to an end.
The Aquinas girls finished ninth as a team. Jocelyn Stara missed returning to state by two places and nine seconds. She placed 17th with a 22:28. Meghan Burwell finished 31st with a 24:23 and Cecilia Sico came in 48th with a 31:08.
East Butler also saw its season come to an end at the D-1 district meet. The girls team finished in 10th place.
Haley Sebranek led the girls with a 40th-place finish after running a 25:50, Cassie Kubik placed 41st with a 25:58, Audrey Belew came in 42nd with a 26:02, Lauren Sousek finished in 44th with a 27:13 and Madison Spatz took 45th with a 28:41.
The boys team came in 11th place.
Colby Jelinek led the boys with a 34th-place finish after running a 19:39, Michael Polivka came in 36th with a 20:00, Justin Dvorak placed 49th with a 21:04, Colby Jirovsky took 59th with a 22:42 and Carson Borgman finished 60th with a 22:48.
David City boys and girls also saw their seasons come to an end.
No results were available and none have been received for the David City district race.
