Aquinas Cross Country: State title or bust

Aquinas came into last season with the goal of winning state. This year, to say the goal is to win state would be an understatement.

For the veterans, this year it is truly a championship or bust.

Davis has looked especially impressive after his victory last season.

"I don't even know if I can describe how much more motivated and focused he can get mentally," Svec said. "He's been working so hard. He's getting stronger and running more. He's just been a blessing."

The Monarchs know they have a team that can win state, but are making sure they put in the work to get there. Davis and his teammates were disappointed after not winning last year and are using the runner-up finish as fire for this season.

"It's definitely something that motivates us," Davis said. "We really wanted to go back-to-back, but obviously that didn't happen. We at least want to win this year for sure, so we can have that under our belt."

Aquinas won two boys cross country state championships in 2002 and 2003.

Bringing a title back home is a big goal for the Monarchs.