Aquinas Cross Country: State title or bust

Aquinas senior Payton Davis conquered new territory last year winning the Class D state championship in cross country in his first season in the sport.
However, that's only part of the story.
The Monarchs waited at the finish line to hear the final team results only to learn they had come up just short. There's been a sour taste in their mouths ever since.
All six runners from that squad return, and this year they're aiming for the top. If the Monarchs hope to bring a cross country team trophy back home, returning a state champ and the full roster gives them as good a chance as anyone.
The returning state team is comprised of five seniors and one junior. Besides Davis, Aquinas returns senior Peter Sisco, senior William Eller, senior Jacob Witter, senior Terrence Wachal and junior Xavier Fiala.
"We're experienced, confident, and I think our boys have gotten better," head coach John Svec said. "They're hungry. "
Davis has put a lot of work in the offseason - running with the Lincoln North Star team.
Besides the obvious goal of winning back-to-back state titles, Davis is hoping to run 16 minutes, 10 seconds or faster in Kearney.
"With track being canceled last year, I'm really excited to be able to run again and just give glory to God for all the opportunities I have to run," he said. "I'm really excited for my team's chances to win a state championship. I think we're poised for a really successful season."
Aquinas came into last season with the goal of winning state. This year, to say the goal is to win state would be an understatement.
For the veterans, this year it is truly a championship or bust.
Davis has looked especially impressive after his victory last season.
"I don't even know if I can describe how much more motivated and focused he can get mentally," Svec said. "He's been working so hard. He's getting stronger and running more. He's just been a blessing."
The Monarchs know they have a team that can win state, but are making sure they put in the work to get there. Davis and his teammates were disappointed after not winning last year and are using the runner-up finish as fire for this season.
"It's definitely something that motivates us," Davis said. "We really wanted to go back-to-back, but obviously that didn't happen. We at least want to win this year for sure, so we can have that under our belt."
Aquinas won two boys cross country state championships in 2002 and 2003.
Bringing a title back home is a big goal for the Monarchs.
"Just for Aquinas as a school, I think that would mean a lot to the school," Davis said. "Just for the team to be able to get our own state championship, that would mean a lot to us as friends and classmates."
If Davis were to win another individual title he would join Elijah Frasher as the only Aquinas boy to win two state titles. Dan Denson won the only other individual cross country title in 1978.
The senior said it's still a little crazy to be considered in the same conversation as that duo.
"That would mean a lot to me," he said. "I don't really feel like I should be up there with them, because they're two phenomenal runners. Just to be classified with them is a great honor."
While many teams had organized running programs over the summer, Aquinas didn't have many team activities. The Monarchs attended a team camp in the end of July, but left much of the summer up to the individual athletes.
That doesn't mean the returning state runners took the summer off.
"I stayed in contact with the upperclassmen," Svec said. "It's really individually based. We did have a core group of kids do some strength and speed training here in the summer. They did their miles on their own and our older kids did a really good job."
Having that level of dedication and returning experience has been a coach's dream for Svec.
"It's not just them returning," he said. "It's their dedication and their motivation. It was nice to have some maturity there over the past year."
In total their are nine seniors on the Aquinas cross country roster.
The seniors level of dedication has obvious from the very beginning. They've put in the work necessary to improve each season. Even the runners who don't run on varsity have showed commitment to the team.
"They want to be a part of this," Svec said. "Even though they might not be the guys that get the glory they just want to be a part of it. They're a tight group."
In total, 16 boys are out for the team this year.
The girls team is also looking to end it's season out west.
After not having a full team last season, Aquinas has four runners out this year and will be able to compete in the team standings.
Sophomore Jocelyn Stara qualified for state as a freshman, but was one of only three girls out a year ago.
"We didn't even have a team last year," Svec said. "We lost one but added two and are hoping to keep these four healthy."
Sophomores Stara and Meghan Burwell, and freshmen Gianna Frasher and Cecillia Sisco, make up the team.
Although Frasher and Sisco are freshmen, Svec believes they could be successful. Both come from successful sports families with older siblings who performed well at Aquinas. Both also have experience in junior high cross country.
"They know what cross country is all about," Svec said. "They're going to come in here and help our girls."
Stara has only improved from her freshman season when she qualified for state. This year, Svec is hoping for the team to qualify for state.
Aquinas begins the season at 4:30 on Aug. 27 at the East Butler Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!