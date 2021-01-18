 Skip to main content
Aquinas defense clinches win at Lakeview
Rylan Chromy

Aquinas senior Rylan Chromy rises up for a shot on the fast break in Saturday's win at Lakeview. Chromy tied for the game-high with 14 points.

Aquinas boys basketball had one of its best defensive performances of the season, holding Lakeview to just three points in the first quarter in a Saturday road win.

Keegan Lavicky knocked down a pair of 3s in the first as the Monarchs took a 15-3 lead. Aquinas continued to roll to a 71-42 victory. 

Tylen Jakub and Rylan Chromy led Aquinas with 14 points each, Lavicky scored 13 and Kyle Napier added 12. 

The win snaps a two-game losing skid. 

Monarchs lose lead, game in second quarter 

Aquinas held a 6-4 lead over Lakeview after the first quarter but the Vikings started to pull away in the second and led 23-14 at the break following a 12-0 run. 

Madisen Jelinek scored 17 but the Monarchs gave away 16 first-half turnovers. Lakeview didn't initially take advantage until halfway through the second, soring eight of its 12 during the run for a nine-point lead at halftime.

The deficit was down to six late in the fourth when the Lady Vikes scored the final seven points.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net 

