Aquinas defense clinches win at Lakeview

Aquinas boys basketball had one of its best defensive performances of the season, holding Lakeview to just three points in the first quarter in a Saturday road win.

Keegan Lavicky knocked down a pair of 3s in the first as the Monarchs took a 15-3 lead. Aquinas continued to roll to a 71-42 victory.

Tylen Jakub and Rylan Chromy led Aquinas with 14 points each, Lavicky scored 13 and Kyle Napier added 12.

The win snaps a two-game losing skid.

Monarchs lose lead, game in second quarter

Aquinas held a 6-4 lead over Lakeview after the first quarter but the Vikings started to pull away in the second and led 23-14 at the break following a 12-0 run.

Madisen Jelinek scored 17 but the Monarchs gave away 16 first-half turnovers. Lakeview didn't initially take advantage until halfway through the second, soring eight of its 12 during the run for a nine-point lead at halftime.

The deficit was down to six late in the fourth when the Lady Vikes scored the final seven points.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.