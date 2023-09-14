Shelly Mayo knows students learn more than basic facts by participating in the Science Olympiad.

Mayo teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade science at Aquinas Catholic Schools in David City. For years, Aquinas students have participated in the Olympiad, a nationwide program in which they can compete in 23 events pertaining to various scientific fields such as biology, physics and engineering.

The teacher believes the Olympiad enhances students’ understanding of science.

Moreover, they can learn problem-solving skills and perseverance as they work through the projects’ trial-and-error aspects — both of which can help them in their daily lives now and in the future. In addition, the projects can foster creativity and outside-the-box thinking.

“So, it’s kind of school-related, but it’s life, too,” Mayo said.

Mayo said Aquinas has 99 middle-schoolers, however she can have only 15 on a team. Interested students write a paragraph saying what would make them a good team member and why they’d like to join.

She’ll then select 15 team members with a couple of alternates in case someone gets sick.

Mayo believes she’ll choose team members by Sept. 15 and they’ll start meeting on Sept. 26. Practices usually take place from 3:30 to about 4:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students can participate in one or all 23 events. Sometimes, a team member may be participating in three different events.

Mayo said event projects could involve building an airplane using a propeller and rubber bands and seeing how long it can stay in the air.

Or students may design and build a small roller coaster. They’ll see if a marble will travel along the coaster’s track in a certain amount of time.

Or they’ll build a little car, powered by rubber bands or a mouse trap and compete with other students to see how far their vehicle will go.

During the afterschool practices, students meet with partners and build one of these devices or collect information to be ready to take a test at a competition.

The first competition is set for Saturday, Feb. 17, at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo. Another competition will take place Saturday, March 16, at Brownell Talbot High School in Omaha. The state competition will be on Saturday, April 27, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus. All teams get to participate in state competition.

Whichever team gets the most points at state competition proceeds to national competition.

“We’ve never gone to nationals,” Mayo said. “Last year, we got third place.”

That’s a big deal, she said, considering that Aquinas is competing against Omaha schools.

“It’s stiff competition, so we were pretty proud we got as far as we did,” she said.

This marks Mayo’s seventh year of leading the team. Aquinas has participated for many years.

Mayo said Aquinas hasn’t always had a high school Olympiad team.

“This year, I think we’re going to try getting a high schoolers involved, too,” Mayo said.

Mayo appreciates how the Olympiad benefits students.

“It uses the science that we learn in class and then they can take it and be curious and learn even more in-depth,” Mayo said. “They can apply what they’ve learned, whether they build something, they take a test or perform some kind of an activity at the event.”