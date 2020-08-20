Aquinas softball: Young group looks to improve

Aquinas softball head coach Paul Gahan is calling 2020 Year 2 of the Monarchs rebuilding process.
The Monarchs only have 11 girls out for the team and only four of those 11 are upperclassmen.
"We're young and we don't have a lot of depth," Gahan said. "We have a lot of sophomores and a couple of freshmen. There's going to be a lot of girls playing different positions this year. Overall, practice has gone really well."
Aquinas went 8-19 last year. Gahan said he would like to reach double-digit wins this season and improve throughout the year.
The Monarchs struggled on defense last year, giving up 10 or more runs on 12 separate occasions, but look to be improved in that area now.
"I think our defense has the potential to be better than last year," Gahan said. "Pitchingwise, it's a different pitcher. It's probably going to be similar to last year's pitching."
Aquinas had the benefit of playing some games together in the summer and Gahan says he feels he has found his starting lineup.
The experience also helped build chemistry.
This year is also about becoming more constant game in and game out.
"We've done some good things, we just need to get a little more consistent," Gahan said. "One thing we lack is depth at positions. When you have 11 girls you don't have any depth. We need to stay healthy and avoid injuries."
Gahan added that he knows coaches are measured by wins and losses and said he'd like to see the Monarchs win double-digit games.
The four upperclassmen will be vital in accomplishing those goals. The two seniors are Alli Hartman and Caitlyn Yindrick, and the two juniors are Gretchen Kozisek and Natalie Petree.
Hartman will be starting at center field for the second year in a row.
"She's fairly talented," Gahan said. "She's fast and has a good glove. She'll do a good job."
Yindrick will be starting at right field. This will be her first year in the lineup. Kozisek will be starting at second base.
"She's a good solid defensive player," Gahan said.
Aquinas is a fairly young team, but returns multiple players with varsity experience. That core is expected be one of the strong suits of the Monarchs. Gahan hopes to see this come into play on defense.
"We're going to struggle at times, but I think we have potential to have a pretty good defense," he said.
Sophomore Mackenzie Kobza will be the primary pitcher for Aquinas. She received some playing time last year, but mainly as a designated hitter.
Offensively, Gahan said sophomore Claire Wisnieski has an opportunity to be the team's major weapon.
Aquinas starts its season at 6 p.m. on Thursday in a home game against Wilber-Clatonia.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!