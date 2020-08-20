Aquinas softball: Young group looks to improve

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas softball head coach Paul Gahan is calling 2020 Year 2 of the Monarchs rebuilding process.

The Monarchs only have 11 girls out for the team and only four of those 11 are upperclassmen.

"We're young and we don't have a lot of depth," Gahan said. "We have a lot of sophomores and a couple of freshmen. There's going to be a lot of girls playing different positions this year. Overall, practice has gone really well."

Aquinas went 8-19 last year. Gahan said he would like to reach double-digit wins this season and improve throughout the year.

The Monarchs struggled on defense last year, giving up 10 or more runs on 12 separate occasions, but look to be improved in that area now.

"I think our defense has the potential to be better than last year," Gahan said. "Pitchingwise, it's a different pitcher. It's probably going to be similar to last year's pitching."

Aquinas had the benefit of playing some games together in the summer and Gahan says he feels he has found his starting lineup.

The experience also helped build chemistry.

This year is also about becoming more constant game in and game out.