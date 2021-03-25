Aquinas track: The season of unknowns

Aquinas boys track and field head coach Ron Mimick said there are several unknowns coming into the new season. That's to be expected after a lost 2020 spring. But for the Monarchs there are personnel questions that might have remained a mystery even with a regular season a year ago.

Until Mimick sees the group in the ring, on the track or in the pits, where the points will be produced and the overall quality of the group is hidden.

Yet, while he may be uncertain of the specifics, Mimick is confident he has a talented group that will sort itself out quickly.

"I’m not quite sure how we’re going to shake out in meets," he said. "I think we’re going to have a good, solid team that’s going to be able to score points in quite a few events. I hope they score in 12 to 14 events in most meets. Potentially at the end of the year, we could maybe be a top-five team at state. We would hope to score in six of seven events at state."

The athletes Mimick believes can have success include Payton Davis, Kyle Napier, Ben Shonka, Jake Witter, Jude Yindrick, Curtis Humlicek and multiple others.