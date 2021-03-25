Aquinas track: The season of unknowns

Aquinas boys track and field head coach Ron Mimick said there are several unknowns coming into the new season. That's to be expected after a lost 2020 spring. But for the Monarchs there are personnel questions that might have remained a mystery even with a regular season a year ago.
Until Mimick sees the group in the ring, on the track or in the pits, where the points will be produced and the overall quality of the group is hidden.
Yet, while he may be uncertain of the specifics, Mimick is confident he has a talented group that will sort itself out quickly.
"I’m not quite sure how we’re going to shake out in meets," he said. "I think we’re going to have a good, solid team that’s going to be able to score points in quite a few events. I hope they score in 12 to 14 events in most meets. Potentially at the end of the year, we could maybe be a top-five team at state. We would hope to score in six of seven events at state."
The athletes Mimick believes can have success include Payton Davis, Kyle Napier, Ben Shonka, Jake Witter, Jude Yindrick, Curtis Humlicek and multiple others.
Sprints and low hurdles may have improved since two years ago after athletes in those events have gained the size and speed that comes with time in the weight room. But other areas such as high hurdles, pole vault and and discus likely regressed without consistent reps.
"It’ll be interesting and possibly surprising," Mimick said. "It’s kind of fun, but it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. The kids don’t know what to expect either. Kids that didn’t do anything in the eighth grade and now as ninth graders aren’t sure what events they should be doing or what they’re good or not good in."
The girls team has low numbers this year, but head coach Tony Smith said there may be quality over quantity.
Emma Sellers is the only returning state qualifier from 2019 who raced on the 1600 and 3200 relays.
There are also multiple athletes that Smith hopes are possible state qualifiers.
Some of those names include senior Alli Hartman in the high jump, Madisen Jelinek in the triple and long jump, Trista Birkel in the 300 hurdles, Aubrey Novacek in the high and long jump and Ava Hilger in the sprints and Jocelyn Stara in the sprints.
Smith is also hopeful Aquinas can qualify in the 400 and 1600 with potential members may Birkel, Jelinek, Hilger, Stara, Sellers and Grace Reiter.
Gracyn Wollmer and Clair Wisnieski will be the primary throwers for the team. There is also a pair of freshman distance runners which Smith said may have success in the coming years if not by the end of this season - Gianna Frasher and Bianca Romshek.
"It is awesome just be able to start out in the gym with the girls and even to be able to head outside," Smith said. "Last week was great weather. You can see the enthusiasm and joy on the girls' faces. They’re just happy to be out doing something. Especially outdoors where we can easily social distance. It’s really nice."
The low numbers may prevent Aquinas from competing as a team at meets. The Monarchs have 23 girls out this year - six of which are seniors.
"Our seniors are just such good leaders," Smith said. "It’s just one of the better groups I’ve had from top to bottom as far as being great leaders and having good attitudes."
Despite the younger team and low numbers, the goal remains the same for many of the Monarchs - get to state.
"Our girls are really good about encouraging each other in their individual stuff," Smith said. "Our goal will be to get as many people as state as possible. We’ll be working on those things for districts and state, our "Work for Burke" type deal.
