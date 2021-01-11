Aquinas wins Monarch-Scout duals

When Aquinas senior Coy Meysenburg pinned Broken Bow's Keifer Anderson in the championship match of the Monarch-Scout dual tournament it not only secured another championship trophy but extended Aquinas' win streak to 23 duals dating back to last year.
The Monarchs won duals over Milford, Blair, Conestoga and Broken Bow on Saturday to win the event.
"The Monarchs were firing on all cylinders Saturday," co-head coach Roy Emory said. "I thought we did a great job of responding and making the changes from Thursday. We knew we would be ready to go with Milford and Blair being our first two duals of the day and both being top five teams. They both have a lot of really good wrestlers and great coaches. To be honest I didn’t know if we would be able to get either of them especially with one of our top wrestlers limited after getting banged up a little Thursday but our other guys did a nice job of responding and winning some big matches."
Jakob Kavan, Hunter Vandenberg, Christopher Nickolite, Nolan Eller and Michael Andel all finished the day perfect going 4-0.
David City also had a good day finishing in third place with wins over North Bend Central, York and Milford.
"We wrestled several quality teams on Saturday which is what we need to see this time of year," head coach Tahner Thiem said. "Our wrestlers learned a lot from wrestling this weekend. These quality teams exposed some weaknesses we need to work on this week."
Zach Bongers, Simon Schindler, Josh Spatz, Clayton Harris, Dylan Vodicka and James Escamilla all finished undefeated.
