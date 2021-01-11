Aquinas wins Monarch-Scout duals

"The Monarchs were firing on all cylinders Saturday," co-head coach Roy Emory said. "I thought we did a great job of responding and making the changes from Thursday. We knew we would be ready to go with Milford and Blair being our first two duals of the day and both being top five teams. They both have a lot of really good wrestlers and great coaches. To be honest I didn’t know if we would be able to get either of them especially with one of our top wrestlers limited after getting banged up a little Thursday but our other guys did a nice job of responding and winning some big matches."