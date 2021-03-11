Aquinas wrestling maintains top dog status

Aquinas wrestling fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state title. But as runner-up finishes go, few others have included as dominant of a season.

As far as head coach Roy Emory can remember, this was the first perfect regular season in Monarch history. Aquinas finished 19-0 in duals and won all of its regular season tournaments, a subdistrict title and a district title.

"It was a really good season. We came along, got better as the year went on," he said. "It’s a testament to how hard they worked. We had a really nice state tournament, scored 127 points. Most years that will get it done for you. Central City had a nice tournament to and they got us."

Hard work is what Emory points to as the reason behind the success. The Monarchs had a talented roster, but that roster showed up every time. There was nearly perfect attendance at every training session.

"They we’re a nice group to work with," Emory said. "I never had any stress, any issues with any of them. We didn’t have kids miss (practice). We had kids that wanted to come and work every day. That makes my job really easy.... That was pretty special."

This was the final season for four Monarchs - Zach Zitek, Nolan Eller, Noah Scott and Coy Meysenburg.