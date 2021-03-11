Aquinas wrestling maintains top dog status

Aquinas wrestling fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state title. But as runner-up finishes go, few others have included as dominant of a season.
As far as head coach Roy Emory can remember, this was the first perfect regular season in Monarch history. Aquinas finished 19-0 in duals and won all of its regular season tournaments, a subdistrict title and a district title.
"It was a really good season. We came along, got better as the year went on," he said. "It’s a testament to how hard they worked. We had a really nice state tournament, scored 127 points. Most years that will get it done for you. Central City had a nice tournament to and they got us."
Hard work is what Emory points to as the reason behind the success. The Monarchs had a talented roster, but that roster showed up every time. There was nearly perfect attendance at every training session.
"They we’re a nice group to work with," Emory said. "I never had any stress, any issues with any of them. We didn’t have kids miss (practice). We had kids that wanted to come and work every day. That makes my job really easy.... That was pretty special."
This was the final season for four Monarchs - Zach Zitek, Nolan Eller, Noah Scott and Coy Meysenburg.
Zitek and Eller both placed third at state and Scott and Meysenburg both won matches in Omaha.
Zitek and Scott were four-year varsity wrestlers. Scott was a three-time state qualifier and would have been a four-time qualifier if not for an injury his sophomore season. Zitek was a four-time qualifier and one time state runner-up.
Eller and Meysenburg both entered the varsity lineup later in their careers and became key contributors.
"They’re just kind of a blue collar, hard-working bunch," Emory said.... "Good leaders, they all led by example, couple of them were a little more vocal and led that way too. It was a good group to have. The development of our program, they meant a lot to that."
The returning wrestlers are looking forward to continued success next season. Aquinas will return three state medalists and four other state qualifiers.
The three returning medalists are Christopher Nickolite, who won a state championship, Jakob Kavan, who was runner-up, and Hunter Vandenberg, who also placed second.
The other returning state qualifiers are Grady Romshek, Zaner Kavan, Ethan Schmid and Michael Andel.
Andel broke the season pin record this year with 36.
Riley Miller is a former state qualifier who will also be returning. Paul Buresh owns a win over the 2021 heavyweight state champion and will also come back next season.
"We have a lot coming back," Emory said. "Pretty exciting to have that kind of talent knowing how much they want it and how much time and work they’re willing to put in. That’s pretty exciting to work with."
Aquinas will use a talented junior varsity roster and incoming freshman classes to fill the four spots left by the seniors.
Emory said the next step to accomplishing team goals is to get in the weight room this summer.
"We have to get a little stronger," he said. "When you’re getting stronger, that’s going to help us separate and get kids spread out. We have to put a lot of time in on the mats. We’ll do some open mat stuff up at the school.
"We have some camps we’re going to go to and try to improve on technique stuff but also to get some big time matches, tough matches from kids from other states and other classes and things like that. Summer is when you can really try things. You’re not quite so worried about the wins and losses. That’s when you see a lot of development."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net