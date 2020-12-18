Aquinas Wrestling: Monarchs roll Bison in ranked dual matchup

Thurday's dual at Central City between the hosts and Aquinas Catholic had everything fans could expect from two of the top teams in Class C.
Central City, ranked No. 1 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association tournament ratings and No. 3 in the dual ratings, features five wrestlers rated in the top six of their respective classes. Aquinas, No. 2 in the tournament ratings and No. 1 in dual ratings, has eight on the list.
The Bison and Monarchs split the 14 matches between the two but Aquinas, received a free six points on a forfeit, and rolled to a 42-27 win.
Central City only won two matches by pinfall.
Aquinas winners were Nolan Eller (160 pounds), Michael Andel 182), Paul Buresh (195), Reilly Miller (220), Zach Zitek (126), Noah Scott (132) and Christopher Nickolite (145).
Hunter Vandenberg sealed the victory for his team despite losing to Dyson Kunz. With his team leading 42-24 and two matches remaining, anything other than a pin was enough to secure the win.
Although there were 13 ranked wrestlers in attendance, only two met head-to-head, and Central City won all three of those. Regardless, the Bison only had decision wins for a total of six points.
The dual started at 152 where Central City scored the first victory but Eller grabbed momentum with a pin over Bryce Sutton. The Bison evened the score with a victory at 170 but the Monarchs won at 182, 195 and 220 to give themselves a 24-6 lead.
Central City bounced back and won four straight matches to even the score at 24-24.
Zitek and Scott won at 126 and 132 to take a 36-24 lead before Vandenberg's decision loss clinched a win for the Monarchs at 138. Nickolite topped off the night with a second-period pin against Kane VonBonn at 145.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-pRess. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net
