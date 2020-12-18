Aquinas Wrestling: Monarchs roll Bison in ranked dual matchup

Thurday's dual at Central City between the hosts and Aquinas Catholic had everything fans could expect from two of the top teams in Class C.

Central City, ranked No. 1 in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association tournament ratings and No. 3 in the dual ratings, features five wrestlers rated in the top six of their respective classes. Aquinas, No. 2 in the tournament ratings and No. 1 in dual ratings, has eight on the list.

The Bison and Monarchs split the 14 matches between the two but Aquinas, received a free six points on a forfeit, and rolled to a 42-27 win.

Central City only won two matches by pinfall.

Aquinas winners were Nolan Eller (160 pounds), Michael Andel 182), Paul Buresh (195), Reilly Miller (220), Zach Zitek (126), Noah Scott (132) and Christopher Nickolite (145).

Hunter Vandenberg sealed the victory for his team despite losing to Dyson Kunz. With his team leading 42-24 and two matches remaining, anything other than a pin was enough to secure the win.