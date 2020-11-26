Aquinas wrestling seeks better stretch run in 2021

Aquinas has had at least one individual champion every year but three since then and was on a streak of seven years in a row with a gold medal until that came to an end last February.

Taking up the mantle for the program this winter is a team of 24 that was set on repeating as dual champions. The NSAA decided against holding the dual tournament this year because of the virus, leaving Aquinas just one opportunity to win a championship.

Eight returning state qualifiers are back working toward that goal: Zander Kavan, Hunter Vandenberg, Zack Zitek, Noah Scott, Christopher Nickolite, Nolan Eller, Reilly Miller and Coy Meysenburg.

"We're looking pretty good. We have a lot of talented kids back," Emory said. "We return eight state qualifiers and a number of JVs that were really solid and helped us on our state duals championship run last year."

Nickolite had the best performance at the tournament, finishing in second place and completing a 41-4 season. His title match loss came to Gage Krolikowski - a four-time champ that was the final featured match of the day.

Vandenberg finished third after going 37-5. Zitek also placed third after going 40-6.