Towns of the County

The Hruska Memorial Public Library and Butler County Historical Society will present the next Towns of the County program on March 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Butler County Event Center. The town will be Ulysses, which will be presented by Greg Fiala. Register by calling the library at 402-367-3100.

Butler County scholarships

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund is now offering scholarships to graduated seniors who meet individual scholarship criteria. The scholarships that are available are the Butler County Clinic Scholarship (medical field major); Charles O. and Grace M. Stoops Scholarship in Agricultural or Environmental Studies; Butler County Area Foundation Fund Scholarship and Butler County Area Foundation Fund Skilled Trade Scholarships. All applications are due March 15, 2023. Please read the scholarship criteria carefully and apply only for eligible scholarships. All applicants must reside in Butler County. Applications forms are available at https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/butler-county-area-foundation-fund/.

Butler County Area Foundation Fund banquet

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund is hosting their Annual Banquet on March 18th at Winfield’s. Social hour with a cash bar will begin at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and available for purchase from Bank of the Valley (all locations in Butler County), First National Bank, Union Bank & Trust, Cornerstone Bank in Rising City and Bank of Brainard. Ticket purchase deadline is March 13th. For more information or tickets call Russ Heller at (402)-367-6164 or Jacque Masek at (402)-367-2372.