Area briefs - Oct. 13

Meet the candidates

The Friends of the Hruska Memorial Public Library will hold the 2022 Butler County Meet the Candidates Forum on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 7-9 p.m. in the David City Auditorium.

Candidates to attend include those for David City mayor, Butler County sheriff and David City Public Schools Board of Education.

Questions will not be accepted at the forum. Please submit your questions for candidates by Oct. 24 to BCForumQuestions@gmail.com. They can also be dropped off at the City of David City drop box or the Hruska Memorial Public Library drop box.

Grant cycle open

The Butler County Area Foundation Fund awards grants in support of public and private services. The purpose of these grants is to provide funding for community projects that will enhance the long-term success and quality of life of the community. The grant cycle is now open. All grants must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. For assistance with form completion, please email butlercountyfoundation@gmail.com or call Carol Fuxa at 402-367-7609.

The Fund seeks applications that address strategic community development efforts which lead to population growth, job creation, wealth creation and retention, and increased leadership capacity. These efforts may include support for local entrepreneurs who are starting, growing or transitioning businesses; strategies to involve youth and attract young families; programs to develop and strengthen local leadership; building community capacity including workforce development, and educational efforts to create an awareness of the need for additional contributions to the Butler County Area Foundation Fund.

Sitting Bull family story

On Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hruska Memorial Public Library, Joyzelle Gingway Godfrey will present the history of the Sitting Bull family told by the daughter of Sitting Bull. It covers the time from prior to the Euro-American contact up to and including the massacre at Wounded Knee.

Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Library and Jacque Masek.

Genesis House event

On Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m., Sherri Nielsen and Connie Howell will share information about the services that Genesis House Personal Development offers and how they can help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and the effects domestic violence has on children. The event will be held at the Hruska Memorial Public Library.

Wicked Run

The Butler County Health Care Center will hold a Wicked Run one mile and 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the David City Aquatic Center. Check in is from 9-9:45 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m.

The run will begin at the swimming pool, go past St. Mary’s Cemetery and through the park trail. The course is a mixture of paved roads, gravel roads and trails.

Cost is $20, and includes a Wicked Run T-shirt. Register by Oct. 20 to ensure you receive the correct T-shirt size. Registration can be done online at bchccnet.org.

There will be prizes for best costumes.

For more information, contact Jaclyn at 402-367-1262.