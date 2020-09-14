Around the community

Family celebrates five generations

Family members recently celebrated five generations, with the birth of great-great-grandchild, Derek Gilligan of Lincoln, who was born Aug. 21, 2020. To commemorate this milestone, the family wanted to take a picture together, but COVID-19 restrictions at the place where great-great-grandmother Loretta Kearney lives, forced them to compromise. Kearney was able to pose for a photo at The Villa while holding a picture of her family members.