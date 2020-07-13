Assumption Catholic Church celebrates First Communion Jul 13, 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: David City High Graduation Parade 2020 WATCH NOW: David City High Graduation Parade 2020 Kamryn Pokorney and Shelby-Rising City defeat East Butler Kamryn Pokorney and Shelby-Rising City defeat East Butler Grant Lindsay and No. 7 Shelby-Rising City defeat Superior 33-10 Grant Lindsay and No. 7 Shelby-Rising City defeat Superior 33-10 Clayton Denker Clayton Denker