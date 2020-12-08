Basketball Wrap: Aquinas sweeps Shelby-Rising City

SATURDAY

Aquinas Catholic Boys 37, Shelby-Rising City 35: The Aquinas boys had to hold on for a two-point victory in the first game of the seasonPayton Davis scored 15 to lead the Monarchs offensively.

"We knew this year we could have struggles putting the ball in the basket," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "That happened last year, too, so we just need to keep our heads up and have a lot of energy in practice to keep getting better every day.

"We got good looks but we just couldn’t buy a basket. Sometimes we would be off balance when we shot, and it’s hard to make a shot when you are off-balanced. We need to make sure when we shoot that we are balanced and not fading back."

Aquinas Catholic Girls 48, Shelby-Rising City 11: Aquinas raced out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Clair Wisnieski led the Monarchs with 14 points.

Head coach Nathan Wall was pleased with the win and impressed by sophomore Lacie Hartman. Hartman came in off the bench less than two minutes into the game when senior and lone returning starter Madison Jelinek picked up her second foul.