Basketball Wrap: Aquinas sweeps Shelby-Rising City

SATURDAY
Aquinas Catholic Boys 37, Shelby-Rising City 35: The Aquinas boys had to hold on for a two-point victory in the first game of the seasonPayton Davis scored 15 to lead the Monarchs offensively.
"We knew this year we could have struggles putting the ball in the basket," head coach Trevor Weiss said. "That happened last year, too, so we just need to keep our heads up and have a lot of energy in practice to keep getting better every day.
"We got good looks but we just couldn’t buy a basket. Sometimes we would be off balance when we shot, and it’s hard to make a shot when you are off-balanced. We need to make sure when we shoot that we are balanced and not fading back."
Aquinas Catholic Girls 48, Shelby-Rising City 11: Aquinas raced out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Clair Wisnieski led the Monarchs with 14 points.
Head coach Nathan Wall was pleased with the win and impressed by sophomore Lacie Hartman. Hartman came in off the bench less than two minutes into the game when senior and lone returning starter Madison Jelinek picked up her second foul.
"This was a really nice opener for us," head coach Nathan Wall said. "We were able to get our entire roster a lot of quality minutes and get them accustomed to a varsity game.
"Lacie went into the game in (Jelinek's) spot and played fantastic, getting six points. Our defense was intense and played well for the entire game. Also, our post play was dominant, getting 26 points and 15 rebounds combined out of Madisen and Claire."
BDS 67, East Butler Boys 43: BDS jumped out to an early lead after scoring 40 points in the first half. Colin Bouc led the Tigers with 15 points.
"Their size was just too much for us to deal with," head coach Greg Jahde said. "The rebounding stats show that. They had 46 to our 14. Overall, I thought we played well; only six turnovers and we forced 18 turnovers by them. Take away second-chance points and that becomes a close game."
BDS 54, East Butler Girls 27: East Butler trailed BDS 24-15 at the half then scored just one point in the third quarter. Junior Lanae Aerts and senior Addie Sullivan scored seven points each.
"BDS is a legit contender in D-1. Their man-to-man defense gave us next to no room to shoot," coach James Kriz said. "I was proud of our defense. I thought we caused a lot of problems for them; we just couldn’t capitalize because they were so aggressive defensively. No loss is a good loss, but if this is our starting point at the beginning of this season, I feel like our ceiling is pretty high."
FRIDAY
Cross County 49, Shelby-Rising City Boys 39: Shelby-Rising City fell behind 24-10 in the first quarter and was never able to dig out of the hole. Colin Wingard led the Huskies with 10 points.
Cross County 46, Shelby-Rising City Girls 8: Shelby-Rising City struggled to score in their opening game managing only two points a quarter.
THURSDAY
East Butler Boys 46, Cedar Bluffs 19: Bouc led the Tigers with a double-double after scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
"Good opening night win," Jahde said. "I thought we played hard and communicated on the defensive end of the floor. Offensively, we took care of the ball only turning it over five times. We didn't shoot particularly well, but I think that will fix itself."
East Butler Girls 64, Cedar Bluffs 15: East Butler had nine players finish in the scoring column including junior Nicole Buresh who scored 13 points.
"We played really well for the first night out. There are always so many question marks for that first game and honestly we answered most of them," Kriz said. "Both new point guards played really well. Junior Nicole Buresh lead us in scoring with 13 points and steals with eight coming off the bench. Freshman point guard Madison DeWitt had six points and six steals, and most importantly, the two combined for only 10 turnovers."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDSports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!